FOXBORO -- Senior striker Jordyn Collins scored the 50th goal of her career for the Foxboro High girls' soccer team Monday as the unbeaten Warriors ran away with a 5-0 victory over Stoughton High in a Hockomock League match.
"She's strong on the ball and she's aggressive," Foxboro coach Kate Stalcup said of Collins.
In improving to 3-0-2 on the season, Foxboro took a 3-0 halftime lead before junior midfielder Kailee McCabe tallied twice in the second half.
Junior Jordan Carman scored the first goal for the Warriors in the 12th minute, while senior Caroline Rongione and Collins also scored during the initial 40 minutes of action.
Foxboro has outscored foes 19-4 in five matches. Senior goalie Morgan Sylvestre notched her second shutout of the season, making two saves. The Warriors have a rematch at Stoughton Wednesday.
King Philip 4, Milford 1
WRENTHAM -- Senior striker Jenny Montville tallied three goals, with two in the second quarter as King Philip broke free of a struggle with the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match.
Junior Brooke Mullins held Milford scoring whiz Dani Atherton scoreless through the second half. Atherton had scored the tying goal for the Scarlet Hawks on a breakaway in the second quarter after a quick restart.
Montville regained the lead for KP in the 30th minute with Kiera Lindmark assisting and then created a two-goal margin in the 34th minute with Ella Pisani assisting.
Pisani had given King Philip (3-2) the lead in the second quarter with Montville assisting. Montville scored her hat trick goal in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard blast with Lindmark assisting. The Warriors are scheduled to visit Milford Thursday.
Canton 1, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Rocketeers blanked the unbeaten (5-0) high-scoring (23 goals) Bullodgs through 76 minutes before surrendering the match-winner. Senior Kaylah Seavey blanked Canton in goal through the first half, while sophomore Maddie Ferrin stonewalled the Bulldogs on a series of second half chances.
Summer Doherty and Charlotte Moynihan were outstanding with their defensive detail throughout, while Clara Guiliano excelled in her midfield role. An indirect kick by Steph McKenna and two shots which sailed just wide by Emma Pratt were North's best scoring bids.
North (2-1-2) visits Canton Wednesday.
Mansfield x, Attleboro x
MANSFIELD -- .
