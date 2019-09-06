MANSFIELD — Foxboro High junior Jordyn Collins scored a pair of second-half goals as the Warrior girls’ soccer team held a clear advantage in the run of play and opened its season with a 2-0 Hockomock League victory at Mansfield High on Friday.
Collins sealed the match with her second goal in the 76th minute, beating a pair of Hornet defenders to the ball on a free kick from senior Lizzy Davis.
“I feel like we were moving the ball so well,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “(We were) really playing the game that I’m trying to teach them, as far as keeping it down on the ground, moving it around and not just the kick-and-run game.”
Mansfield was held without a shot or a corner kick due to the Warriors dominating the possession game as they held a 6-0 advantage in shots.
Sophomore Kailee McCabe controlled the middle of the field for the Warriors along with Katelyn Mollica, Davis and Collins up top.
Collins, a junior striker, scored the match-winner for Foxboro in the 52nd minute on a counter attack with goalie Morgan Sylvestre coming off of the line to put the ball upfield as Jordan Carman slid the ball to Collins.
“They (Foxboro) move the ball really nice,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said. “I was happy with our effort, because we had been having not that kind of effort in the preseason. They (Foxboro) just came out and put some great defensive pressure on us.”
Foxboro’s defensive pressure limited Mansfield’s possession on its own half of the field.
Among the Hornets’ best scoring chances came in the 54th minute — Avery Hawthorne possessed the ball in the 18-yard box, but Foxboro defender Meghan Burke did not allow a shot on Sylvestre.
In the 72nd minute, Mansfield’s Isabella Lennon played a through ball to Kaylee Smith down the right flank, but Foxboro defenders Yara Fawaz and Caroline Cass spoiled the Hornet counter and cleared the ball away.
Foxboro had ample opportunity to score a slew of first half goals. Mollica played a pass to Collins as she rocketed a shot off the post in the 12th minute; McCabe ripped a shot just over the cross bar atop the 18-yard box in the 21st minute; Mollica had a direct kick saved in the 22nd minute; Mollica played a cross to Davis on the back post in the 24th minute; and Collins benefitted on a shots following counters in both the 32 ndand 33rd minutes.
“I told them ‘It’s going to come, just keep possession of the ball and keep getting those chances and it’s going to happen,” Stalcup said of her halftime motivation. “And it did.”
Foxboro will travel to Canton Tuesday while Mansfield will travel to Attleboro.
North Attleboro 4, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Senior captain Alex Moulson accounted for four points, figuring in all four Big Red goals as the Rocketeers ran past the Tigers in their debut.
Moulson scored twice during the first half for North, in the eighth minute on a 25-yard drive and in the 20th minute, finishing off a through ball from Ari Rice.
Moulson assisted on a pair of second-half corner kicks, resulting in goals by Abi Slaney and Olivia Wills. Regan Fein (six saves) and Caitlin Echeverri split time in net for the shutout. North visits Stoughton Tuesday.
King Philip 9, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip collected five goals in the first 20 minutes for a 7-0 halftime lead in the Hockomock League blowout.
Chloe Layne had two goals with an assist to lead the Warriors while freshman Ella Pisani chipped in a goals and two assists. Avery Snead added a goal and an assist for King Philip in its 18-shot assault.
Senior goalkeeper Taylor Butler notched her second straight shutout with three saves. King Philip (2-0) visits Franklin on Tuesday.
Attleboro 3, Canton 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers won their season opener as Briley Harnois scored a pair of goals, including a penalty kick in the 66th minute and then the match-winner in the 71st minute from outside the 18 to break a 2-all tie in the Hockomock League clash.
Attleboro’s Kat Dennehy scored the lone goal of the first half by getting her own rebound off the crossbar at 27 minutes.
Ashley Macia earned the win in net with nine saves. Attleboro faces Mansfield on Tuesday.
Holbrook 4, Tri-County 0
HOLBROOK — Courtney Rheaume was besieged in goal, but the Cougar netminder made 25 stops. However, Holbrook tallied a trio of second half goals to trump Tri-County in its season debut. The Cougars next meet Diman Voke Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.