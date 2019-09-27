FOXBORO -- Senior Jordyn Collins scored three goals and the Foxboro High girls' soccer team struck for four goals in the first half to run away with an 8-0 Hockomock League victory over visiting Attleboro High Friday.
Kailee McCabe had two goals for Foxboro, including a penalty kick, while Jordan Carman, Alyssa VandenBoom and Ashlyn Servaes all tallied individual goals for the Warriors.
Morgan Sylvestre tended goal for Foxboro during the first half, while Amy DeVellis blanked the Bombardiers as well through the second half. Foxboro (6-0-2) hosts Sharon on Wednesday while Attleboro (3-4-1) will travel to Taunton.
King Philip 5, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON -- Senior Ally Stanton struck for a pair of goals, both set up by Chloe Layne in the Warriors Hockomock League rout.
KP extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches (9-0-0). Stanton scored the match-winner, the lone goal of the first half. Stanton craeted a 2-0 lead for King Philip, while Layne made it 3-0 in the Warriors' favor off of a pass from Ava Tormey.
Mauve Lawlor set up Makayla Griffin for KP's fourth goal and then tallied goal No. 5, converting with a Brianna Quirke assist with five minutes left.
Olivia Berry and Griffin dominated the midfield for KP, while goalkeeper Taylor Butler (four saves) notched her seventh shutout of the season. KP is at Mansfield Thursday.
Tri-County 1, Diman Voke 0
FRANKLIN -- Caitlyn Gorman knocked in a header off a cross from Julia Hutchinson in the first half to give the Cougars the win. Junior goaltender Paige Griffin earned the shutout with four saves. Tri-County (3-4-2, 3-1-1) visits Upper Cape Cod Tech Monday.
