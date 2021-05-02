WESTPORT — Sophomore striker Noel Kennedy scored a goal and added an assist while senior goalie Paige Griffin stopped all 14 shots she faced as the Tri-County Regional High girls’ soccer team claimed the Mayflower League Championship with a 4-0 divisional crossover win at Westport High Saturday.
The Cougars (8-2-2) stormed to a 3-0 halftime lead as senior Karoline McNamara opened the scoring 11 minutes into the match, with Kennedy assisting. Back-to-back unassisted goals by Kennedy and senior Caitlyn Gorman, at 35 and 38 minutes, respectively, closed out the first-half scoring. Junior Isabelle Dias notched the lone goal of the second half with a direct kick at 79 minutes.
