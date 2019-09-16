ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team extended its unbeaten skein to six matches, but had to settle for one point in a 1-1 tie with defending MIAA Division 3 champion Norwell in a non-league match at McGrath Stadium.
“We just have to do a better job in the final third, the attacking end of the field,” Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Shamrocks (5-0-1) having to find secondary scorers behind Francesca Yanchuk, who was sidelined with an injury in the 15th minute. Norwell took the lead in the 15th minute on a long ball, but Shamrock senior midfielder Hailey Goodman delivered the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 25th minute.
Lindsay Moskal played well in the midfield, while Annie Pearl and Anna Jones were stout on the backline. The Shamrocks host Notre Dame Academy on Wednesday.
King Philip 7, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Chloe Layne scored a goal in each half, while Makayla Griffin converted a first-half penalty kick as the unbeaten Warriors (5-0) continued to roll through Hockomock Leagu competition. KP has now outscored foes by a 27-1 margin this season.
In not allowing the Tigers a shot on goal, the Warriors received first-half goals from Layne (at 18 from Griffin), Kiera Lindmark (at 28 from Griffin) and Griffin (at 34).
Layne netted her second in the 56th minute with Ally Stanton assisting. In addition, Stanton (at 58 from Lindmark), Paulina Baczkowski (at 70 from Ella Pisani) and Molly MacDonald (at 75 from Pisani) also scored goals. KP meets Canton Thursday.
Mansfield 1, Franklin 0
MANSFIELD — Junior Sarah Sacco delivered the lone goal of the Hockomock League match in the 22nd minute, while the Hornet defense stood tall the rest of the way to preserve the victory over Franklin.
Katie Miller set up the score with a pop of the ball over the Panther defense, which Sacco ran onto for the shot. “Then we hung on at the end,” Kevin Smith, the Hornet coach said of goalie Olivia Salisbury having to make four saves for the shutout. The MHS defense cleared two loose balls off of the goal line with Maria Sevastos preventing the Panthers from gaining the equalizer. Mansfield hosts Milford Thursday.
Seekonk 5, Gr. New Bedford Voke 2
NEW BEDFORD — Sophomore Lauren Couitt scored three second-half goals in powering Seekonk to a hard-earned South Coast Conference victory. Couitt gave the Warriors (4-2) a 2-0 lead in the 45th minute, tallied her second goal at 68 and her hat trick goal at 75.
Charlotte Drainville netted a pair of goals, putting Seekonk in front in the 38th minute and scoring what proved to be the match-winner in the 50th minute for a 3-0 Warrior lead. The Bears then tallied twice within a two-minute span before Seekonk regained its composure. The Warriors next host Apponequet Wednesday.
Somerset Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
SOMERSET — The Falcons surrendered a pair of goals to the Blue Raiders within a two-minute span of the first half (at 11 and 13) of the South Coast Conference match and found a second half rally fall short.
Margaret Saxon scored the lone goal for D-R (4-1) in the 51st minute with Julia DaCosta assisting. “We had plenty of shots, but not on frame,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said. D-R will host Fairhaven Wednesday.
Holbrook 5, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — Junior Julia Hutchinson netted the first goal of the game, but the Cougars allowed three first-half goals in taking the non-league defeat.
Senior goaltender Courtney Rainone made 20 saves on the backline as the Cougars were outshot 25 to 10 in the contest. Tri-County (1-4) will travel to Blue Hills on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.