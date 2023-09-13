MATTAPOISETT — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision to Old Rochester Regional High on Wednesday.
The Falcons fell behind in the 19th minute, allowing a score to Old Rochester’s Audrey Thomas, who took the ball down the right side and put a shot into the top left corner to make it 1-0.
Thomas added another goal in the 37th minute, scoring on an aerial attempt from Amanda Ignacio’s corner kick.
D-R pulled within one goal in the 38th minute with Alexis Leonard setting up her sister, Cailee, on a cross that Cailee put off the crossbar and in to make it 2-1.
Old Rochester dictated the pace through the first half, but a halftime adjustment by the Falcons saw them apply pressure, but not an equalizer.
“Old Rochester controlled most of the action in the first half,” D-R head coach Mike Cooke said. “Our girls played tentative in the midfield and back line. We came out more aggressive in the second half and had a more even back-and-forth game, with us just not being able to take advantage of a few late. (We had) quality opportunities to equalize it.”
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-1, 1-1 SCC) next hosts Bourne on Monday.
