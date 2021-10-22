REHOBOTH — The unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team was tested through 80 minutes by Norton High in a battle of two of the area’s premier Division 3 teams Friday.
On the strength of a goal by senior midfielder Carleigh Hall eight minutes into the second half off of a Caitlin Morgado corner kick from the left side, the Falcons emerged victorious, 1-0.
The Falcons (10-0-3) snapped the five match (4-0-1) unbeaten skein of the Lancers (7-5-4).
“They tested us, they gave us a match — it was evenly matched,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said of the endless series of 50-50 battles, breakaway bids being taken away by defensive gusto and determination by both the Falcons and Lancers to prove to be the better team.
“Both teams played hard, we’re not used to that physicality, but we held our own,” Madsen said, not to forget senior goalkeeper Eliana Raposo (10 saves) staring into the glare of the sun during the second half to thwart no less that a trio of solid Norton scoring chances and a pair of corner kicks, the second of which came in the 80th minute.
“We gave them a good run, we gave them a good match,” Norton coach Meghan Elliott said of her Tri-Valley League member Lancers testing the best of the South Coast Conference. “They (D-R) were packing it in defensively, so it made it hard for us to get through.”
Hall lodged onto a loose ball in the goal mouth area after Morgado, the Falcons’ senior midfielder and choreographer had laced the ball upon Norton sophomore goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert (11 saves, eight during the first half). Hall found just enough space to poke the ball into the right corner of the net.
Then it was all about the Falcons preserving the one goal margin. Falcon defender Ella Damon took away a breakaway bid by the Lancers’ Kaitlyn Russell in the 51st minute; Raposa denied a strong loose ball chance at the right post by McKenzie McDevitt in the 62nd minute, then a Lily Newell header heading just under the crossbar seconds later and a dangerous through ball played into the penalty box area by Zoey Santos in the 67th minute.
“This was a good test for us, to see teams outside of the TVL,” Elliott said. “I wasn’t surprised at all that we were able to hold our own against an unbeaten team. I have confidence in my team — the defense played great, they have all season. We had a strong showing.”
The Lancer defense foiled the Falcons time and again during the first half — Caroline Turcotte took away a loose ball in the box at 14 and a breakaway bid y D-R’s Lily Nees at 16; Kyla Leahy cleared a dangerous Morgado corner kick at 18; while Hebert was alert and ready, making seven saves through the first 40 minutes.
The Falcons’ defensive posture was just as sound as Sarah Ranley took away a Newell breakaway bid at 20 as did Damong at 32, while Caroline Reed similarly denied the Lancer catalyst at 24. And it was Reed over the final two minutes of the match that banged two balls out of bounds to force throw-ins, while Hall twice challenged for possessions atop the penalty box area and won.
We held our own,” Madsen added. “Norton is a tough team — that’s what we’re going to be facing in the tournament. That was a good test for us.” The Falcons return to action Saturday morning at 10 at home with a non-league match against Dartmouth.
