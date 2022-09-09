DIGHTON — After falling behind 2-0 in the first nine minutes of the match, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team regained its composure to pitch a shutout the rest of the way while scoring twice in the second half for a 2-2 draw with Fairhaven High in their South Coast Conference match Friday.
Fairhaven controlled most of the first half with its physical attack, but D-R (1-1) finally got on the board in the 61st minute when senior Sam Santos put away a crossing pass from junior Ella Slater to make it 2-1. Senior teammate Lily Nees then pulled the Falcons even 17 minutes later when she carried the ball through the Fairhaven defense and knocked in a rebound of her own shot on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley made 16 saves to keep D-R within striking distance while senior captains Ella Damon and Sarah Ranley played well on the back line.
D-R next hosts Durfee Saturday at noon.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs broke open a tight 1-0 halftime lead with a pair of second-half goals to drop North in its season opener.
Rocketeers senior goalkeeper Maddie Ferrin made six saves in the loss while North Attleboro outshot Canton 11-10 and had four corners to the Bulldogs’ one.
North hosts Braintree on Monday.
Mansfield 2, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Mansfield’s Kara Santos scored on a corner kick from Olivia Dunham and Meghan McCann scored on a breakaway off a through ball from Lauren Signoriello with 12 minutes left to play to seal the Hockomock League win for the Hornets.
Mansfield (1-1) hosts Foxboro Tuesday while Attleboro (0-1) will travel to Milford.
King Philip 2, Stoughton 0
WRENTHAM — Dani Lomuscio gave the Warriors the only goal they needed at 2:20 of the first half, and Dani Gresham added an insurance tally at 29:35 of the second half to put the Black Knights away.
King Philip (1-0-1) next plays at Franklin Tuesday.
Norton 0 Medway 4
NORTON — The Mustangs took advantage of a first-half lapse by the Lancers to take a 3-0 lead by halftime and then scored on a penalty late in the second half.
Norton junior goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert was solid in net with 10 saves and senior Callie Dennett anchored the back line at center back with classmate Shaylee Owens turning in a good game at outside back.
Sophomores Zoe Santos (midfielder) and Annah Hickey (forward) also played well for the Lancers, who who travel to Dedham Tuesday night.