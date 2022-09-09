DIGHTON — After falling behind 2-0 in the first nine minutes of the match, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team regained its composure to pitch a shutout the rest of the way while scoring twice in the second half for a 2-2 draw with Fairhaven High in their South Coast Conference match Friday.

Fairhaven controlled most of the first half with its physical attack, but D-R (1-1) finally got on the board in the 61st minute when senior Sam Santos put away a crossing pass from junior Ella Slater to make it 2-1. Senior teammate Lily Nees then pulled the Falcons even 17 minutes later when she carried the ball through the Fairhaven defense and knocked in a rebound of her own shot on goal.