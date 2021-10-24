DARTMOUTH — The unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team notched its third win of the week, its second straight shutout with a 1-0 win at Dartmouth High Saturday in a non-league match.
The Falcons’ senior attacking tandem of midfielder Caitlin Morgado and striker Carleigh Hall provided the lone goal of the match. Morgado unleashed a corner kick into the penalty box area where Hall converted in the seventh minute.
D-R (11-0-3) had 10 shots, while senior goalkeeper Eliana Raposo made five saves for the Falcons’ ninth shutout.
D-R senior central defenders Caroline Reed and Ella Damon supported Raposo, allowing few Dartmouth possessions inside the box. The Falcons visit Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.