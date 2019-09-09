REHOBOTH — Carleigh Hall and Lexi Menzes patrolled the middle third of the field, winning and maintaining ball possession for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team often in Monday’s South Coast Conference match against Apponequet.
But, it wasn’t until five minutes remained when Julianna DaCosta found the back of the Lakers’ net that the Falcons secured a 1-0 victory.
“We played better in the second half than the first half,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said.
DaCosta finished off a through ball from Julia Tavares for the match-winner, while goalie Meg Reed had to make just three saves for the shutout. D-R hosts Greater New Bedford Wednesday.
Seekonk 5, Wareham 1
SEEKONK — Junior Victoria DaSilva netted a pair of second-half goals in the 60th and 75th minutes to help the Warriors pull away for the South Coast Conference victory.
The Warriors held a 3-0 lead at the intermission as Charlette Drainville (20nd minute), Morgan Silvestre (22nd minute) and Lauren Couitt (39th minute) all netted goals. Seekonk outshot Wareham 20-3 as Maddison Julien made two saves.
Seekonk (1-2) travels to Bourne on Wednesday.
