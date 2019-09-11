REHOBOTH — Senior captain Julia DaCosta scored a trio of first-half goals while the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team struck for six goals in the first half to rip Greater New Bedford Voke 7-0 in a South Coast Conference win on Wednesday.
DaCosta scored in the seventh (from Margaret Saxon), eighth (from Bella Labree) and 10th (on a penalty kick) minutes of the first half for the 3-0 Falcons.
Saxon opened the scoring in the second minute. Caitlin Morgado also converted a penalty kick for D-R in the 34th minute. Sophie Murdock scored at 31 minutes from Allison Rego.
Morgado netted her second goal of the match for D-R in the 42nd minute. Meg Reed made two saves for the shutout.
Seekonk 7, Bourne 0
BOURNE — Charlotte Drainville scored a goal in each half of the South Coast Conference match as the Warriors rolled to victory.
Madison Costa, Morgan Sylvestre and Emily Chin also scored during the first half as Seekonk took a 4-0 lead.
In the second half, Lauren Couitt and Victoria DaSilva scored, along with Drainville. Madison Julien made three saves for the shutout.
Seekonk (2-2) has a non-league match with Carver Friday.
