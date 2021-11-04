ATTLEBORO — The strength of their Hockomock League schedule certainly had its rewards for the Attleboro High School girls’ soccer team Thursday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Sophomore Jamie Davies tallied twice as the Bombardiers accomplished the goal of winning at least one MIAA Division 1 Tournament match by downing Springfield Cathedral 3-1.
“We’re playing well right now and with a big crowd on hand cheering us one, we brought the match to them,” AHS coach Steve Santos said.
The No. 27 seed Bombardiers (10-7-2) travel to No. 6 seed Natick for a 4 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
Davies scored the go-ahead goal for AHS four minutes into the match off of a through ball from Emily Khang. Davis made it 2-1 in the 39th minute off of a Bethany Alves pass.
Alexis Campbell blanked Springfield Cathedral through 65-plus minutes in goal for AHS, while Ava Palazio worked the final 15 minutes on the goal line.
“The girls may have been a bit nervous the first 10 minutes, but we’ve been in a lot of big Hockomock League matches and they settled down,” Santos said.
Kahlan Gray scored her first tournament goal in the 45th minut, out of a loose ball scramble. The lone Springfield Cathedral goal came on a late second half penalty kick.
Mansfield 3, Canton 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield coach Kevin Smith was wondering if the Hornets would ever deposit a ball in the back of the Bulldogs net, dominating play and totaling 20 shots in theor MIAA Division 2 opening round match.
The No. 11 seed Hornets (12-4-1) scored three times in the second half to down their Hockomock League rival.
”Canton is a strong team,” Smith said. “We played very well, but we were well matched and took it to them the whole game.”
Kara Santos scored the go-ahead goal for Mansfield three minutes into the second half off of a Gabby Smith corner kick.
The Hornets created a two-goal margin in the 50th minute as Gabby Smith drilled a 35-yard shot. In the 60th minute, Tarynn Smith scored a third goal. Goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury had to make just one save for the shutout.
North Attleboro 3, Somerville 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the MIAA Division 2 Tournament, the No. 28 seed Rocketeers (8-9-2) scored a trio of second half goals in their opening round shutout at Raymond Beaupre Field.
”We played hard and intense to start the match,” North coach Bill Wallace said of the scoreless initial 40 minutes. “We started to become more patient in the second and it paid off,” noting 23 shots unleashed.
With Haley Sinacola and Summer Doherty dominating the Rocketeers’ defensive duties, North goalie Maddie Ferrin made two saves the shutout.
Steph McKenna netted a pair of second half goals, the match-winner in the 45th minute and a second in the 55th minute, set up by Charlotte Moynihan and Lily Adams respectively. North has a 5 p.m. match Saturday at No. 5 seed Danvers.
Norton 7, O’Bryant 0
NORTON — Junior midfielder Lily Newell scored four goals the Lancers won in a rout at Adams Field in the Division 3 first round contest.
The No. 21 seed Lancers (8-6-5) have a 6 p.m. match Saturday at Apponequet. No. 44 seed O’Bryant was no match for Norton as goalie Kaylin Hebert did not make a save in the shutout.
Newell scored in the fourth, 27th and 32nd minutes of the first half as Norton built a 6-0 margin after 40 minutes. Newell scored her fourth goal three minutes into the second half.
Meg Cross, Kyla Leahy and Zoe Santos all scored first half goals for the Lancers.
Rockland 6, Seekonk 1
ROCKLAND — In a preliminary round game in the Division 3 Tournament, the High Warriors surrendered four second half goals in losing to the Bulldogs. No. 35 seed Seekonk (12-8) kept it close in the first half, trailing 2-1 at intermission.
”It was a tale of two halves,” Seekonk coach Joe Dutra said. “We played well in the first half with good ball movement and communication, but weren’t able to continue that through the second half.”
Lauren Couitt scored 10 minutes into the first half for Seekonk, with the Warriors generating 11 shots. Senior goalie Maddison Julien recorded eight saves for the Warriors.
Bishop Connolly 2, Tri-County 1
FALL RIVER — In a preliminary round MIAA Division 4 Tournament match, the No. 34 seed Cougars knotted the match at 1-1, but surrendered a late first half goal in falling to No. 31 seed Bishop Connolly.
Freshman Catherine Antinoro knotted the match at 1-1 for Tri-County (10-5) in the seconnd minute on a drive from atop the penalty box area with Noelle Kennedy assisting. The Cougars generated 13 shots and had three corner kicks. Isabella Gulley totaled 12 saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.