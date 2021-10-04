ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Jamie Davies scored the opening goal and set up another tally as the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team claimed a 2-0 decision over Sharon High Monday in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Davies put the Bombardiers in front in the 24th minute, beating the Sharon goalkeeper on a loose ball chance after Allison Haigh had played the ball into the penalty box area.
Davies set up Allison Rebelo for the Bombardiers’ second goal in the 79th minute. Davies played the ball into the goal-mouth area with a drive from atop the penalty box area where Rebelo one-timed a shot to the top corner.
“Sharon worked hard, but the elements (rain, wind) had a factor in us not being able to better settle the ball down,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said.
Bombardier junior goalie Lexi Campbell totaled four saves for the shutout, including a breakaway stop to preserve a one-goal lead late in the first half.
The Bombardiers had seven corner kicks and misfired on a first half penalty kick. Attleboro (6-4) received a strong effort out of the back and at midfield from Ayla Santoro.
Attleboro has a 6 p.m. kickoff Wednesday at Mansfield High.
Foxboro 10, Milford 0
MILFORD — Senior striker Kailee McCabe netted three goals and collected three assists as the once-beaten Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches in the Hockomock League rout.
Foxboro (8-1-1) had three goals apiece from Erin Foley (two assists) and Jordan Carman (one assist). Neve Taylor also tallied for the Warriors, while Lauren Miley and Brooke Barreira had assists.
Foxboro has allowed just eight goals int its past nine games with four shutouts. The Warriors are at Canton Wednesday night.
Mansfield 2, Canton 0
CANTON — The Hornets produced a goal in each half while junior goalie Olivia Salisbury totaled four saves for the shutout as Mansfield held off a late Bulldogs surge to win the Hockomock League match.
Anna Darlington, Kayla Doherty, Gabby Smith and Kara Santos were stalwarts defensively in the backline as the Hornets (7-2) protected the lead.
Alexis O’Keefe (from Bridget Hanley) scored the match-winner for Mansfield in the 30th minute, while Tarryn Smith (from Abby Jean) created a two-goal margin five minutes into the second half.
North Attleboro 6, Taunton 1
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers blasted in five second-half goals in the Hockomock League match. North received goals from six different players, including the go-ahead goal off of a Haley Sinacola 35-yard free kick (her fourth of the season) in the final minute of the first half.
Jess Hennessey scored her first varsity goal, North’s fourth goal of the match from Brooke Sullivan. Sophia Capriotti, Morgan Eaton and Lauren Peckham sparked the Rocketeers in the field.
Steph McKenna opened the scoring for North (5-4-1) off of a pass from Autumn Hewitt. Emma Pratt set up Charlotte Moyniham for the Rocketeers’ third goal and then scored the fourth goal with Hennessey assisting.
Lily Adams closed out the scoring for North, with an assists from Casey Butanowicz. The Rocketeers visit Oliver Ames Wednesday.
