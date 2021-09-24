ATTLEBORO — With sophomore Jamie Davies scoring twice in the first half and with a strong effort at challenging and winning possession of the ball through the midfield, the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team delivered 80 strong minutes at Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday, taking a 4-0 victory over Taunton High in a Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers notched a pair of bookend shutouts for the week in topping both Milford and the Tigers to improve to 4-3 on the season.
The Tigers (1-6), having allowed 28 goals entering the match, were the perfect foil for Attleboro, which has nine goals and has posted two shutouts, but was coming off of a shutout loss to Foxboro.
“It was a good team win,” AHS coach Steve Santos said. “We put the ball on the ground, we rotated people in and out and everyone kept that consistency going. There was no drop.”
Junior goalkeeper Lexi Campbell latched onto three of loose balls for first-half saves before freshman Jessica Jennison took over during the second half and made two more saves to preserve the shutout. Jennison came off of the goal line to take away a potential solo breakaway bid in the 47th minute, and Bombardier defender Jillian Amaya took a hard angle to cut off another potential Tiger breakaway to preserve the shutout in the 70th minute.
Davies gave the Bombardiers a two-goal lead in the 27th minute, taking a perfectly placed through ball from Ayla Santoro and working her way through the Tiger defense for a shot into the lower right corner.
Davies delivered her second goal into the back of the Taunton net later in the first half. She forced a pressure inside of the penalty box area in the 38th minute, creating a steal and then unleashing a shot at the right post.
Sophomore Beth Alves scored the match-winner for AHS in the 14th minute with a blast to the right side after Davies made an aggressive move on the end line to take the ball and create the chance.
Senior Emily Khang scored the Bombardiers’ fourth goal in the 59th minute in the second half with a right footed blast that glanced off of the Taunton goalkeeper’s hands and off of the left post.
“We started playing more of the way that we should be playing,” Santos said.
The Bombardiers owned a 3-0 halftime lead and kept pressing forward with Davies creating two strong pressures in the 60th minute and Gabriela Sprovieri had three strong goal mouth chances in the 72nd minute.
Five minutes into the match, AHS was full steam ahead in the attacking zone as Davies was in close at the left post in the seventh minute, Khang delivered a strong ball off of the right wing and Emily Dunlea belted drives off of both the right and left flanks.
“Everyone was on form, they passed the ball, we were very unselfish,” Santos said.
The Bombardiers visit Stoughton Monday.
