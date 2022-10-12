CANTON — The Attleboro High girls soccer team and Jamie Davies turned up the heat on Canton High Wednesday to come away with a 3-1 Hockomock League win.
The Bombardiers led 2-1 at halftime with both goals in the first 40 minutes coming from Davies at the seven and 22nd minute marks. Tatum O’Brien and Tatum Leahy assisted each score.
O’Brien added an insurance goal, off an assist from Davies, in the 77th minute to make it 3-1. A save before O’Brien’s goal from Lexi Campbell in goal on a penalty kick kept the Bombardiers in the lead.
“Strong, high-energy team effort helped us control the game and win the battle at midfield,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said.
Attleboro (5-6-1) hosts Milford Friday.