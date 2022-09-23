KP_Milford Girls Soccer
King Philip Regional High’s Rhianna Mason (25) and Milford High’s Olivia Baglione (15) meet at the ball during their match Friday in Wrentham.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

WRENTHAM — Senior forward Rachel DeFlaminis and junior forward Heidi Lawrence each collected hat tricks while Ella Pisani struck for two goals as the King Philip Regional High girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 Hockomock League win over Milford High on Friday.

The Warriors took command early with a 3-1 lead in the first 40 minutes, getting both goals from Pisani (19:50, 26:09) and another from Lawrence (38:01) before the half.