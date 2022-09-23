WRENTHAM — Senior forward Rachel DeFlaminis and junior forward Heidi Lawrence each collected hat tricks while Ella Pisani struck for two goals as the King Philip Regional High girls soccer team rolled to a 9-1 Hockomock League win over Milford High on Friday.
The Warriors took command early with a 3-1 lead in the first 40 minutes, getting both goals from Pisani (19:50, 26:09) and another from Lawrence (38:01) before the half.
“We were hoping we could take advantage of some of their weaknesses early, but they played very well in that first half,” King Philip head coach Gary Pichel said. “It was only 3-1 at the half, but it looked like they kind of got tired in the second half. In a short amount of time, we emptied the bench and let them have some fun. They were just as hungry as the first team.”
The Warriors quickly added to their lead in the second half on Lawrence’s second goal in the first minute, followed by an Ally Pochay goal six minutes into the half, and a third goal from Lawrence four minutes later to make it a 6-1 as the rout was on, leading KP to turn to its bench.
DeFlaminis netted the final three goals of the match for the final.
“That’s soccer,” Pichel said. “You want to keep playing hard out of respect for the other team. What I really liked (from the substitutes) was the way they possessed. They were super hungry and put a lot of good passes together. ... I was very pleased with what I saw.”
With the score getting increasingly lopsided, Pichel said he wanted to keep the score lower and eventually cut off his team from making the runs to the net.
“We didn’t want to do double digits,” Pichel said. “When we got to nine (goals), we told them, ‘That’s it.’ I wanted to keep it at eight, but they see the net and they have to (put it in the net).”
Franklin 1, North Attleboro 0FRANKLIN— An early own goal coming off the head of a North Attleboro defender in the 17th minute of the game proved to be the lone score of the match in the Hockomock League loss to Franklin on a windy day in Franklin.
North Attleboro (1-3-3) travels to Dartmouth Monday.
Taunton 0, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Windy conditions kept both teams’ offenses in check as senior goalkeeper Alexis Campbell picked up her first shutout in net for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro (2-3-1) travels to Foxboro (2-3-1) Wednesday.
Stoughton 0, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Neither team could find the back of the net in their scoreless draw. Foxboro (2-3-1) hosts Attleboro (2-3-1) Wednesday
Tri-County Voke 2, Southeastern 0
FRANKLIN— After a scoreless stalemate in the first half. Tri-County came out firing in the second half with Noelle Kennedy scoring both goals in the win.
Teammates Gabby Dergham and Sabra Flanagan picked up assists on the goals. Cougars’ freshmen keeper Abby McDonald had 15 saves in the shutout.
Tri-County (5-1) travels to Diman Regional Tech on Tuesday.