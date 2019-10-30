MANSFIELD — Abby Jean netted the equalizer for the Mansfield High girls’ soccer team in the 74th minute, but with the Hornets needing two points for a MIAA Tournament berth, coach Kevin Smith pushed five players on the attack and left one lone defender back, and visiting Bridgewater-Raynham scored on a counter in the 78th minute to claim a 2-1 non-league win.
Mansfield concludes its season 6-8-4.
“We went for it, and it cost us in the end,” Smith said. “A tie wouldn’t have helped us. A tie was like losing.”
With five attackers, Mansfield had a number of late shots on goal as it held a 12-5 edge in the category, but couldn’t connect on anything late.
Jean scored the lone goal, as Anna Darlington earned the assist off a set piece to tie it 1-1. Olivia Salisbury finished her strong rookie season with three saves.
North Attleboro 2, Braintree 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers twice rallied from one-goal deficits to pull into a deadlock with MIAA Tournament-bound Braintree in their season finale at Beaupre Field. Caroline Ferrin pulled North into a 2-2 deadlock with a 25-yard blast in the 76th minute of the non-league match.
Alex Moulson knotted the score at 1-1 for the Big Red (4-10-4), her fifth goal of the season, with an assist by Olivia Wills just before intermission.
Tess Collins hit the crossbar in the second half for North. Regan Fein and Caitlin Echeverri split the duties in goal for North, which saw Lily Cameron, Colette Petit, Kyla Rodriques, Lydia Hershey and Taylor Ward all play strongly in their final matches as seniors.
Seekonk 5, Carver 3
CARVER — The Warriors scored a trio of goals over a six-minute span midway through the second half to turn the tables on Carver in the non-league match. Moreover, Seekonk established a single-season record for most wins (15) in heading into the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament.
Paige Fecteau (at 60), Mia DiBiase (at 65) and Charlotte Drainville (at 66) scored second-half goals for Seekonk in regaining the lead for the Warriors.
Goals by Lauren Couitt (at 10) and Emily Chin (at 15) put Seekonk into a 2-0 lead, but Carver tallied twice before intermission to tie the score.
