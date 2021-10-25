ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team achieved what few foes of Bishop Fenwick High have been able to accomplish this season — score a goal.
Senior Ava Detorie scored on a direct kick in the 63rd minute of the Catholic Central League Cup semifinal match Monday at McGrath Stadium to provide the Shamrocks with a 1-0 victory.
Bishop Fenwick, with eight wins, including the lone loss absorbed by Bishop Feehan, six ties and a dozen shutouts in its 14 matches, was defensively composed to keep the Shamrock shots from long range.
“They’re physical, they don’t give up goals,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the Falcons. “It’s first goal wins.”
In a rematch of the 2020 CCL Cup championship match, Shamrock goalie Amelia Hohos (seven saves) had strong support from the backline of Anne Pearl, Grace Burke and Bri Marrero to keep the Falcons at bay.
In the second half, the Shamrocks were able to control transition through the midfield with Ava Graham, Brooke Kennedy, Grace Robison and Kileigh Gorman, allowing Bishop Feehan just one corner kick.
Detorie’s goal was just the third allowed by Bishop Fenwick this season. Bishop Feehan (14-1-1) will host the CCL Cup title match Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 1, Foxboro 1
EASTON — The Davenport Division title has yet to be decided with one match remaining for Foxboro and Oliver Ames after the Hockomock League powers battled to a 1-1 deadlock at Muscato Stadium.
Foxboro and OA are both 12-1-2 in league competition, the Warriors meeting Canton Wednesday, while the Tigers take on North Attleboro.
Foxboro is on a 16-match (13-0-3) unbeaten skein, including a 2-1 win over Oliver Ames earlier in the season.
The Warriors had won four straight games since a 1-1 tie with Bishop Feehan, having taken four straight shutouts, while scoring 23 goals.
Jordan Carman put Foxboro in front in the fifth minute on a strike from just inside the penalty box area.
North Attleboro 7, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Emma Pratt scored twice and added an assist, while Steph McKenna scored twice for the Rocketeers in the Davenport Division victory over the Black Knights. Goalie Maddie Ferrin totaled six saves for her fifth shutout of the season as the Big Red improved to 7-7-2.
Pratt scored the second and fourth goals of the first half for North. Caroline Ferrin scored the go-ahead goal for the Rocketeers, while McKenna scored the third goal in the 30th minute and the sixth goal.
Casey Butanowicz scored her first varsity goal during the second half, while Charlotte Moynihan also scored.
North Attleboro will host Oliver Ames Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Greater New Bedford Voke 1
REHOBOTH — Freshman Julia Chaves scored the match-winning goal and set up a third Falcon score as D-R remained unbeaten with the South Coast Conference victory.
Chaves broke a 1-1 deadlock early in the second half, in the 48th minute, by making an aggressive move for a loose ball at the Bears’ net. Chaves then set up Sophie Murdock for the third D-R goal.
Eliana Raposo had to make just two saves in goal as defenders Caroline Reed and Ella Damon kept the Bears at bay after Greater New Bedford Voke had taken the lead off of a corner kick in the 15th minute.
Carleigh Hall delivered the tying goal for D-R in the 28th minute on a breakaway. The Falcons (12-0-3) will play the second of three matches Wednesday at arch-rival Seekonk with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
D-R has a rematch with the Bears in New Bedford Friday.
Seekonk 1, Somerset Berkley 0
SOMERSET — Lauren Couitt scored the lone goal of the South Coast Conference match late in the first half, in the 36th minute for the Warriors.
Seekonk goalie Maddie Julien preserved the win by making 17 saves as the Blue Raiders unleashed 23 shots. Lila Montgomery assisted on the goal for the Warriors, who meet Dighton-Rehoboth Wednesday.
