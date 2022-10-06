NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls soccer team wasted no time in rolling over rival North Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 4-1.

The Bombardiers received a goal from Jamie Davies 27 seconds into the match off a steal in the defensive end, and then another score from Bethany Alves four minutes later to set the tone in the Bombardiers’ victory.

