NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls soccer team wasted no time in rolling over rival North Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 4-1.
The Bombardiers received a goal from Jamie Davies 27 seconds into the match off a steal in the defensive end, and then another score from Bethany Alves four minutes later to set the tone in the Bombardiers’ victory.
“We had a tough game against Sharon that we were kind of disappointed in ourselves,” Attleboro head coach Steve Santos said. “We had to pick ourselves back up and had some good days of practice. I feel like the positive energy from practice continued into today’s game and we knew we had to avenge some of the games where we let teams hang around.”
A “second half team,” according to Santos, the Bombardiers showing out early
“We focused on finishing (in practice) and today paid off right off the bat,” Santos said. “It’s the first time all season we’ve scored that early, We’ve been slow starters. It totally fueled the team.”
Attleboro sophomore Tatum Leahy scored later in the game off a Zenda Gjoni free kick. Gjoni then found the twine as well for Attleboro’s fourth goal.
North Attleboro’s lone goal came in the 47th minute on an Emma Pratt shot from 25 yards out.
Attleboro (4-5-1) will host Bridgewater-Raynham on Monday while North Attleboro (1-7-5) is off until next Thursday when it visits Sharon.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.