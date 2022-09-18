NORTON — Three goals in the first half were more than enough for the Norton High girls soccer team in its 6-1 romp over Bellingham High Saturday.
Zoe Santos got things going for Norton off an assist by Shaylee Owens. Santos scored again to make it 2-0, this time assisted by Cam Doyle, who made it a three-goal lead, assisted by Lily Newell.
Newell (assisted by Doyle), Owens (assisted by Gwen Robichaud) and Callie Doyle (assisted by Mikayla Graves) mirrored the second half for Norton, scoring three times after a Bellingham goal cut the game to 3-1 early in the second half.
“Best possession game we’ve had this far,” Norton coach Meagan Elliot said.
Norton (2-1-2) plays Tuesday, visiting Millis.
Attleboro 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1
BRIDGEWATER — Attleboro broke open a scoreless game at the half, taking control in the 60th minute off a goal from Emily Dunlea.
After Bridgewater-Raynham scored the equalizer, Tatum O’Brien hit the twine with five minutes to go in regulation to win it for Attleboro.
Lexi Campbell stopped a penalty kick in net for Norton to keep the game scoreless in the first half. Attleboro (1-3) visits King Philip on Monday.
Dighton Rehoboth 0, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Dighton-Rehoboth’s speed and possession control had the Falcons pressing, but Seekonk was unable to finish in the South Coast Conference scoreless draw Friday night.
D-R hit the crossbar three time and two of the Falcons’ 1-on-1 opportunities came up empty. D-R regained control in the second half, but lost momentum in the final 15 minutes as Seekonk made a strong counter on the attacking end.
D-R sophomore forward Julia Chaves and freshman forward Cailee Leonard pressed the action against Seekonk’s back line.
Freshman defensive midfielder Ava Morgado helped win control of the midfield for the Falcons. Junior defensive back Ella Slater and captain defensive back Sarah Ranley shut down Seekonk’s ability to develop anything out wide.