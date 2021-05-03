REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team scored a goal in each half and turned in a dominant performance on defense to blank Somerset Berkeley High 2-0 in the semifinals of the South Coast Conference Tournament Monday at Bliss Field.
The undefeated Falcons (11-0) will take on Seekonk High Thursday in a 3:45 p.m. final at Bliss Field.
D-R wasted little time in finding the net, scoring in the fourth minute of the match when Carleigh Hall took a feed in the box from Julia Tavares off a Caitlin Miorgado corner kick and knocked the ball in for a 1-0 lead.
The Falcons made it a two-goal lead in the fifth minute of the second half with Morgado booting a free kick from 25 yards out into the upper right corner of the goal.
The D-R defense made sure the lead stood up as backline defenders Ella Damon, Emily D’Ambrosio, Caroline Reed and Brenna Doehler limited Somerset Berkeley to just five shots on goalkeeper Eliana Raposo, who notched the shutout.
“The gave a run now and then,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said, “but we controlled possession and dominated the play. Our defense just came up strong.”
The Falcons totaled 12 shots on net.
Seekonk 1, Fairhaven 0
SEEKONK — Freshman midfielder Maddie Eddy took a through ball from Lauren Couitt for a breakaway goal with 10 minutes left in regulation to lift the Warriors to their SCC semifinal win.
Seekonk (7-2-1) visits Dighton-Rehoboth Thursday in the SCC final at 3:45 p.m.
Warriors’ junior goalkeeper Madison Julien made five saves for the shutout behind solid play from senior Madison Costa on the back line and midfielders Morgan Sylvester, a sophomore, and Lila Montgomery, a freshman.
“It was a physical game both ways,” Seekonk coach Phil Fontes said. “We had plenty of chances, but we couldn’t connect. But we finally asserted ourselves.”
Seekonk totaled 14 shots on goal.
