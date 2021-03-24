REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team achieved its desired result, a 1-0 victory in its season debut over Apponequet Regional High in a South Coast Conference match Wednesday at Bliss Soccer Complex.
Junior Carleigh Hall’s goal in the 13th minute proved the difference, coming off of the second of two consecutive corner kicks taken out of the right corner by fellow junior Caitlin Morgado.
D-R coach Trish Madsen’s only complaint was that there could have been more balls put into the back of the net by her Falcons.
“That’s what we were talking about, we felt that we should have had three or four,” Madsen said of creating scoring chances, but not being able to capitalize on them.
In the meantime, junior goalie Eliana Raposo posted a shutout, making five saves, including consecutive stops out of a loose ball scramble in the 65th minute of the match to preserve the lead.
In front of Raposo, the Falcons’ defensive wall of senior Emily D’Ambrosio, junior Caroline Reed and sophomore Ella Damon — all fixtures for the D-R basketball team met the Lakers’ challenge.
D’Ambrosio foiled a direct kick in the 16th minute while Raposo hauled in another Laker direct kick in the 22nd minute.
“We had opportunities,” Madsen said, including back-to-back chances in the 74th minute, a drive off the right flank by Hall, then Tasha Ponte labeling a shot off of the crossbar.
“They (Apponequet) were hitting the ball long, hoping and praying, but our defenders did a good job,” Madsen added.
The Falcons had three corner kicks, all by Morgado, within the first seven minutes of the match. Morgado labeled two more toward the Lakers’ net in the second half, at 60 and 62 minutes, but the Falcons were unable to cash in.
Hall had a point-blank chance sail over the net at 18 minutes and a drive off of the right side at 34, while Lily Nees created a steal and had a good drive at the Laker net at 30, and at 58 minutes, Ponte had a point blank chance go astray.
The Falcons are off until a match Monday with Seekonk.
