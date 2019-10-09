NEW BEDFORD — Neither the wind, the rain, the cold, nor the Greater New Bedford Voke High girls’ soccer team could stop the Dighton-Rehoboth High Falcons.
Julia Tavares and Sophie Murdock scored within a minute of each other late in the second half as the MIAA Tournament-bound Falcons routed the Bears 5-0 Wednesday in a South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons (10-3) tallied twice in the first half, with Lilly Nees (at 20 from Caitlyn Morgado) and Emily D’Ambrosio (at 32 from Morgado) putting D-R in front. The Falcons maintained ball possession so well in the inclement conditions that D-R goalie Meg Reed had to make just one save for the shutout.
Falcon striker Juliana DaCosta converted a penalty kick in the 46th minute to create a three-goal margin after D-R was awarded the chance after a Falcon was taken down in the penalty box area after a corner kick.
Then Tavares (at 67 from a Bella Labree direct kick) and Murdock (at 68 on a loose ball) closed out the D-R scoring. The Falcons return to action Friday at home with an SCC match against Old Rochester.
