WRENTHAM — It was a barometer of a “futbol” match for the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team and the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks at Macktaz Field.
The Warriors were unbeaten through their first three matches of the season, having outscored foes by a 15-0 margin, with their sights set on reigning in the Hockomock League and making an extended run in the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
The Shamrocks were unbeaten through their first three matches, outscoring opponents 20-0, looking to not just repeat as Catholic Central League champions, but defend their MIAA Division 1 state title as well.
Bishop Feehan presented its athletically-talented attacking duo of seniors Kaitryn Franchino and Liz McCormick, supported by sophomore midfielder Kileigh Gorman against KP’s skilled and fleet-footed back line with freshmen Mikayla Thompson and Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn, supported by junior center back Grace Lawler.
And it was such that the Shamrocks snapped the unbeaten and unscored-upon streak of 257 minutes by the Warriors to take home a 6-1 victory in the clash of area titans.
“In the first half, we outplayed them, but their physicality and ability to counter kept us on our heels,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said.
The Shamrocks delivered the match-winning goal in the 17th minute off of a McCormick corner kick out of the left corner. Gorman raced to the left post and was able to steer the ball home.
McCormick and Franchino each scored twice in the second half while Gabby Gjoni headed in a cross from Madison Eddy in the waning minutes.
McCormick scored twice within the first 12 minutes of the second half to create a 3-0 margin, while Franchino netted the first of her two goals over the final 40 minutes in the 48th minute.
“We had to get closer with our shots, instead of taking 30-yarders and sending the ball over the net,” Silva added. “In the second half, we were more composed.”
King Philip’s lone goal came in the 75th minute from freshman Dani Lomuscio.
The Shamrocks were relentless in their pace of play and attacking schemes. In the very first minute, Gorman drilled a shot just wide left and seconds before scoring McCormick unleashed a right-footed shot forcing a save.
Then Eddy, the former Seekonk High Warrior now a Shamrock sophomore, scorched a drive just over the crossbar in the 27th minute and Gorman laced a shot off of the crossbar a minute later.
Gorman addressed the Shamrocks’ second corner kick of the first half out of the left side, this time finding Grace Robison’s loose ball blast sail just over the crossbar.
The Shamrocks neutralized KP’s junior captain and spark plug of a striker Ella Pisani, but not without Bishop Feehan’s central defenders, senior captain Anne Pearl and and senior Grace Burke taking away Warrior drama. Ava Graham and Grace Robison along with Bri Marrero outside took away the KP sideline forays.
“Nobody got behind us the second half,” Silva said.
King Philip senior captain Brooke Mullins launched a direct kick off the left flank in the 20th minute that Bishop Feehan goalie, senior Amelia Hohus knocked down, but in the loose ball scramble, Pearl redirected the ball off of the goal line.
Pisani uncorked a strong right-footed shot in the 24th minute and another, off of a corner kick, in the 35th minute.
The Shamrocks open their CCL season at Bishop Stang Monday, while the Warriors have a key Kelley-Rex Division Hockomock League match at Mansfield.
