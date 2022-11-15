WHITMAN — It came down to penalty kicks for the Bishop Feehan High and Hingham High girls soccer teams in their MIAA Division 1 state tourney semifinal.
And after six rounds of kicks being taken Tuesday night at Whitman-Hanson Regional High, the Shamrocks fell 4-3 to come up just short of the Division 1 state final.
The semifinal played out as advertised, with both sides delivering strong defense and limiting quality chances in front of the goal. Bishop Feehan struck first in the 36th minute, with a fresh-off-an-injury Madison Eddy connecting from 15 yards out from the goal to put the Shamrocks ahead 1-0.
Feehan held its slim advantage for the rest of the first half, but 13 minutes into the second half, UCLA women’s soccer commit Sophie Reale of Hingham capitalized off a turnover to make it 1-all.
After its score, Hingham held the momentum for 15 minutes. Bishop Feehan head coach Phil Silva said his side’s resiliency and all-about-business attitude kept them locked in on trying to get one back and holding Reale from getting any more shots on goal.
“This group is so tough, so resilient, you didn’t see any change in us when we gave up the goal,” Silva said. “It’s business. We’ve been working hard all game and thought we worked hard after the goal. I thought we did a great job with an incredible kid (Reale) up top. I thought they defended great.”
The game remained deadlocked until the end of regulation and both overtime periods. Penalty kicks following overtime saw Feehan trail by one into the fourth round until it converted and Hingham missed.
Following a Feehan miss in the fifth round, Hingham missed again to force a sixth round. Feehan missed again, and Hingham’s Ava Varholak buried the game-winner to send the Harborwomen to the final. The Shamrocks hit the crossbar twice in their six attempts. Converting on their tries were Caitlin Kelley (first), Kileigh Gorman (third) and Madison Eddy (fourth).
“It’s been amazing season,” Silva said. “We played a great team, felt we matched then all night. We had opportunities to win it and they had a couple too.”
“Penalty kicks suck,” Silva added with a laugh. “It’s a hard way to lose a game. Anything can happen and we hit the crossbar a few times.”
In goal for Feehan was Maddy Narducci, who made 12 saves through regulation and the overtime periods. She played perhaps her best game in goal against a Hingham offense that had outscored its opponents 77-9 entering the match.
“She had a lot of games where she didn’t have to do a whole lot, but in the tournament she showed the quality of keeper she is,” Silva said. “I thought she had a great game tonight, probably her best of the year. It’s unfortunate we lose when she plays her best. She’s coming back, a lot of them are coming back. This team will be good (next year).”
The Shamrocks bid farewell to 11 seniors, a group Silva called one of the most successful in program history having last been apart of a state title team in 2019. This year the Shamrocks close the season with a record of 22-1.
“This group of of seniors has done so much here,” Silva said. “They’re obviously part of the most successful time in this program’s history. You always want it to end with a victory with a group like that, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
