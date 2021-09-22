BROCKTON — Senior striker Kaitryn Franchino, sophomore Kileigh Gorman and freshman Brooke Kennedy each scored twice and collected an assist as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team cruised past Cardinal Spellman High 7-0 Wednesday in a Catholic Central League match.
The Shamrocks (6-0) took a 4-0 first half lead. Franchino scored at 3:20 with an 18-yard, left-footed drive and then converted a penalty kick for the Shamrocks during the second half in the 51st minute.
Goalkeepers Amelia Hohos and Kristy Norko combined for four saves to shut out the Shamrocks.
Gorman put Bishop Feehan in front just 1:58 into the match with a dribble through the Spellman defense and a 20-yard shot. She scored again during the second half, in the 44th minute off of a Kennedy pass.
Kennedy scored twice within the span of a minute during the first half — at 12:40 from Ava Detorie and again at 13:48 with a 15-yard drive.
Gabby Ricci, Grace Burke, Anne Pearl and Bri Marrero all played well defensively for the Shamrocks, who return to action Monday in Lynn with a 6 p.m. kickoff against St. Mary’s.
Mansfield 6, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD — Senior Tarynn Smith tallied twice while goalies Olivia Homsi and Caitlin Zajac combined on a one-save shutout in the Hockomock League match.
Smith scored the opening goal for Mansfield (3-2) 3:30 into the contest with Abby Jean assisting. Smith scored her second goal, the Hornets’ fifth of the match, in the second half, in the 48th minute with Homsi assisting.
Also scoring in the first half were Avery Hawthorne (at 16 minutes) and Homsi (at 21). In the second half, Jean (at 42) and Gabby Smith (on a free kick at 70) found the back of the net. The Hornets have a 6 p.m. match Friday in Franklin.
King Philip 5, Sharon 1
WRENTHAM — The King Philip Warriors rallied from a one-goal deficit to storm past the Eagles in the Hockomock League match.
The Kelley-Rex Division-leading Warriors (5-1) received the tying goal from Dani Lomuscio (from Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn) and the match-winning goal from Ella Pisani during the first half.
Over the final 40 minutes, Sarah Harper (from Rihanna Mason), Rachel DeFlaminis (from Pisani) and Delia Mahoney (off of a corner kick by Danielle Gresham) scored for the Warriors, who visit Milford Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Old Rochester 2
MARION — The Falcons twice took the lead, but the Bulldogs rallied both times in the South Coast Conference tie. Senior Carleigh Hall set up Tasha Ponte for the go-ahead goal in the first half, but ORR knotted the score in the 39th minute.
Hall regained the lead for D-R early in the second half before the Bulldogs gained the equalizer in the 72nd minute. The Falcons (2-0-2) meet New Bedford Friday.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The Rocketeers and goalie Maddie Ferrin (eight saves) limited the Panthers to one goal through the first 40 minutes of the Hockomock League match, but then surrendered two goals to Anya Zub over the final 12 minutes.
North Attleboro rallied from a one-goal deficit to knot the score on a goal by Steph McKenna with Caroline Ferrin assisting in the 48th minute.
North (2-4) hit the post twice during the first half with Charlotte Moynihan and Casey Butanowicz creating chances. The Rocketeers visit Canton Friday.
Seekonk 7, Bourne 3
BOURNE — Emily Chin totaled six points with four goals and two assists as the Warriors went on a scoring spree to beat the Canalmen in the South Coast Conference match.
Morgan Silvestre collected two assists for Seekonk (3-2), while junior goalie Lauren Calabro totaled eight saves.
Ava Gardner, Ella Gardner, and Lauren Couitt each added an assist. The Warriors visit Apponequet Friday.
