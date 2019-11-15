WRENTHAM — So, how does a high school girls’ soccer team stop a 105-goal scorer like Bishop Feehan High’s Francesca Yanchuk?
Then again, how does a girls’ squad mark up and try to stifle the exploits of a 22-goal scorer like King Philip Regional High’s Avery Snead or a 50-point producer like Chloe Layne?
That is exactly what both the Warriors and Shamrocks will be challenged with Saturday at noon at Hingham High when they meet with the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title at stake.
“They have great players and we do too, it’s going to be a great game,” Shamrock central defender, senior Ashley Kelly said of Bishop Feehan’s task of limiting the scoring chances of KP’s senior sparklers, Snead and Layne.
“Blah, blah,” King Philip central defender, senior Makayla Griffin said of the Warriors’ assignment of attempting to lasso the breakaway speed and ball-striking skills of Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan’s career goal-scoring leader.
KP’s back line has senior Olivia Berry beside Griffin in the middle with junior Paige Varvarigos on the outside left and freshman Grace Lawler on the outside right.
The Bishop Feehan back line has sophomore Annie Pearl beside Kelly in the middle with senior Ashley Foster fulfilling the left back role and junior Annie Jones at right back.
Top-seeded and unbeaten King Philip (21-0-0) rode the wizardry of Snead and Layne as sophomores to the 2017 MIAA Division 1 South Sectional crown with a 3-2 victory over Newton South in the title game.
The second-seeded and unbeaten Shamrocks (20-0-1) will be playing in their third MIAA Division 1 South championship game in coach Phil Silva’s 11-year tenure, with the last appearance coming in 2013 in a 2-1 loss to Franklin.
“Our first priority is Frannie (Yanchuk),” KP coach Gary Pichel said of the Warriors’ defensive assignment, perhaps having a fleet-footed marker like Lawler following the Shamrocks’ striker on the pitch.
“You definitely want to deny her the ball, but we also want to play similar to the game that we played against Needham (three first-half goals),” Pichel added. “That is pressure, pressure, pressure and keep the ball down the side.”
Likewise, Silva said denial of the ball to Layne and Snead are No. 1 and No. 2 on the game plan.
“We’re going to try to make it difficult for them to get a free shot, when they do have the ball,” Silva said. “I don’t think that you’re going to stop them completely, but we’ll do our best to contain them and slow them down. Hopefully, we get a few more opportunities than they do.”
That includes impacting the influence of KP senior midfielder Ally Stanton.
For the Shamrocks, Kelly and Pearl have been paired in the heart of the Bishop Feehan offense for the first time this season, while Griffin and Berry are in their second season as a central defense tandem.
“We just have to keep playing the way that we have been,” Kelly said of the Shamrocks, who have outscored foes 70-8, with just one opponent (Coyle-Cassidy) having scored two goals in a match against Bishop Feehan. “We have to keep them (Layne, Snead) contained and I think that we have the players to do it.
“We’re both very good teams. For us, the more that we’ve played together as a team this year, the more that we have gotten better — a lot of it is just communicating. It’s great to see how we’ve worked together. We’re a true family, we have a common goal.”
Griffin and Berry have been teammates for over a decade now with various town and club teams.
“I think we’re really good at communication,” Griffin said. “We have great communication in the middle, knowing where everyone is going to be at all times and just talking to each other.”
KP has outscored its opposition by a whopping 92-7 margin this season, having allowed just one opponent (Hingham in the first round of the tournament) to score two goals in a match.
“We’ll probably have one of our defenders follow her (Yanchuk) and make sure that she doesn’t turn,” Griffin said of KP’s defensive precautions to stop the Shamrocks. “We have to keep her from getting the ball and keep her in front of us the whole time.
“We know how each other are going to play, how everyone is in the right spot,” the Bryant University-bound Griffin added. “This season we’ve been more focused on playing each game one at a time.
“When I was a sophomore and we won the sectional, we didn’t realize how big of an accomplishment it was. Now we realize how hard it is to win every game, how big these games are and what we have to do. This yearm we’re taking it more seriously, we know that we can go all the way.”
“The other thing for us is that we have to keep (senior wing Hailey) Goodman in check,” Pichel added. “If we do that and with Frannie, then we shut down 95 percent of their offense.
“The question is, what will Bishop Feehan do? Do they disrupt their normal formation and make adjustments for Chloe (Layne) and Avery (Snead)? Every way that I see it, it’s going to be a battle.”
Silva maintains that his midfield will try to “make it difficult for them (Layne, Snead) to get the ball and when they get it, we have to make sure that every shot is contested.
“It’s going to be an exciting game. We’re happy to be involved in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.