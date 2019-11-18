ATTLEBORO — It is an uncomfortable feeling to be trailing at halftime, even more so to be held scoreless through 40 minutes of action.
The Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team has been in that dilemma three times during its chase for the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title.
The Shamrocks were scoreless for 50 minutes during their first-round tournament match against Marshfield High — but scored a pair of second-half goals for a 2-0 victory.
The Shamrocks did not have a goal on the McGrath Stadium scoreboard during its quarterfinal match against Plymouth North in the first half before scoring a trio of second-half goals for a 3-0 victory.
Not only were the Shamrocks scoreless in Saturday’s Division 1 South Sectional title match against unbeaten and top-seeded King Philip, the Warriors also owned a one-goal lead at intermission.
“I don’t think that we’re ever out of any game,” Bishop Feehan High coach Phil Silva said. “We’ve been down a few times or held scoreless, but with this team, I feel as if we’re outplaying teams at the end of games.”
The Shamrocks will be looking to put a goal on the scoreboard during the first half of its MIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinal against Bay State League champion Brookline Wednesday (5 p.m.) at Norwell High.
The mythical “Eastern Massachusetts” championship is at stake in the Final Four contest.
“They play a similar style, a similar formation as Natick (Bishop Feehan’s semifinal round win) and they beat Natick (1-0 and a 0-0 tie) earlier in the year,” Silva said. “Hopefully, we can put our chances away — it should be a great game.”
Brookline (15-1-5) has won two consecutive Division 1 North Sectional titles. Brookline beat No. 6 Central Catholic (2-0), No. 2 Westford Academy (2-1) and No. 4 Andover (2-0) to advance to the state semifinals.
Bishop Feehan (21-0-1) has only a 1-1 tie with Norwell, a match in which the Shamrocks also trailed.
“We were down with them, down at Bishop Stang, but we got goals back,” Silva said, “but, no question, King Philip was the toughest team that we’ve been down to all year.”
With the scoring skills of Francesca Yanchuk, the playmaking skills of Hailey Goodman and the meaningful work of the midfield cast — Sydney Kofton, Lindsay Moskal and Grace Robison — Silva believes that Bishop Feehan is well-composed to be a dangerous side with possession of the ball.
“A lot of games, it’s been 0-0 or 1-0 late and we find a way to get that second or third goal,” Silva said, citing the physical stamina and mental strength of the Shamrocks. “There’s a lot of confidence there. We know that if we work as hard as we can, then good stuff will happen eventually.”
Bishop Feehan has outscored its oppoents by a 70-8 margin this season. Brookline’s lone loss was to Danvers (2-0). The Warriors had a 1-0 win over Hingham and a 1-1 tie with Walpole.
The Shamrocks’ methodology in challenging King Philip in the Division 1 South Tournament championship match was to defend the Warriors strongly and combat the wind through the first 40 minutes.
“We came out with the mentality that we would have to defend,” Silva said after the Shamrocks and goalie Maddie Breckner shut out KP during the second half.
KP found the back of the Shamrock net in the 35th minute as senior striker Avery Snead finished off a Makayla Griffin corner kick for the go-ahead goal, putting the pressure on Bishop Feehan to respond.
“I would have been happy with the lead, it would have been great if we were in front,” Silva said. “But I would have been ecstatic if it was 0-0 at the half too.”
Silva believes that the Shamrocks have done a most commendable job in altering tactics, at adjusting to foes’ formations.
“We had to adjust against Natick,” having a one-goal lead, but having to settle for the game-winning goal by Yanchuck in the 93rd minute, the second overtime period.
“I thought that in the second half of the match against KP, the last 20 minutes were our best of the day,” Silva said as Yanchuk scored twice within a five-minute span, tallying the equalizer on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute.
“KP had some great chances in the first half, but we were able to keep it close and I thought for much of the second half, we out-played them,” Silva added. “As time went on, I kind of felt that we wore them down.”
Brookline is strong physically and strong on the ball.
“If we can get that first goal, especially in the first half, we’ll be able to, maybe, control things better in the second half,” Silva said. “Unless somebody can put in a bunch of goals early on us, all year we’ve been the better team in the second half.”
