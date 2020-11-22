ATTLEBORO -- Through 1,040 minutes of regulation time in emerging victorious through its first 13 matches of the season, the Bishop Feehan High girls' soccer team had yielded but two goals.
But with the Catholic Central League championship at stake Saturday on Shamrock soil at McGrath Stadium, the Shamrocks yielded two goals within the first 22 minutes of competition.
However, with Villanova University-bound senior striker Francesca Yanchuk delivering two balls into the back of the Bishop Fenwick High net, one on a penalty kick, and with senior goalkeeper Madison Breckner denying the Crusaders on their initial two shot attempts in the penalty-kick shootout, the Shamrocks emerged victorious, 3-2.
Yanchuk, junior Kaitryn Franchino and sophomore Brianna Marrero blasted balls into the Crusader net on Bishop Feehan's first trio of penalty-kick attempts.
And when Breckner made a diving, right-handed stab block of Bishop Fenwick's fourth penalty-kick chance, the reigning MIAA Division 1 State champion Shamrocks not only had notched victory No. 14 of the season and their first CCL championship, but extended their unbeaten skein to 38 matches over two seasons.
"They were trying to make us make mistakes in our own end, and we did -- both of their goals were our mistakes," Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the unusual and unlikely scenario facing the Shamrocks.
Fortunately, Bishop Feehan has a natural goal-scorer in Yanchuk, whose foot delivered her 34th and 35th goals of the season to knot the match.
Most importantly, Yanchuk converted a penalty kick with a drive to the lower-right corner of the Crusader net in the 39th minute of the first half, and Bishop Feehan was then only being one shot away from an equalizer instead of two with 40 minutes remaining.
Then Yanchuk delivered the tying tally in the 70th minute. Ten minutes into the fourth quarter, Yanchuk finished off a clever series of passes, from freshman Kileigh Gorman on the left flank into the middle for junior Ava Detorie, who in turn delivered the sphere onto the foot of No. 16 in the penalty-box area for the equalizer with a right-footed strike.
'"It happens in a final, everybody is a little tighter," Silva said of the Shamrocks using their experience of beating King Philip, Brookline and Westfield for their final three wins of the 2019 MIAA Division 1 postseason, to erase their two-goal deficit.
Tactically, Silva made a few changes to his scheme for the second half, moving the inside senior defender outside, and moving Marrero beside senior captain Lindsey Moskal to bolster the attacking midfield. "It was more getting our defenders upfield," Silva said.
After two scoreless five-minute "golden-goal" overtime periods in which Bishop Feehan almost claimed the victory on an "own goal" at the two-minute mark on a cross by Franchino, the Shamrocks and Crusaders went to the shootout.
Breckner was simply brilliant in stonewalling the Crusaders on their first two shots, both right-footed low-ball drives directly at her. Yanchuk and Franchino scored to create a 2-0 edge for Bishop Feehan, but then Bishop Fenwick converted its third penalty-kick chance.
Marrero created a 3-1 margin, and Breckner brought home the championship with her intuitive dive to the right, extending her right hand out to knock away the Crusaders' fourth chance.
"They put the uniforms on the same way that we do, so what's the difference -- let's go out there and play," Bishop Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty said of his Crusaders' mindset to play to win, to challenge for the 50-50 balls, to be aggressive at midfield.
"I don't take anything away from the Shamrocks, Bishop Feehan is a good team; they beat us 4-0 in the first game of the season," Flaherty added. "But, in soccer, on any given day, that's the reason that we play."
And so it was a shock to the Shamrocks that Crusader senior captain Elani Gikas blasted a long ball from the right side to the far top-left corner of the Bishop Feehan net to put Bishop Fenwick in front in the 19th minute -- the first deficit that Bishop Feehan has faced this season.
To further cement Bishop Fenwick's upset intentions, Alison Mitchell took advantage of a Shamrock defensive miscue, knocking in a loose-ball chance two minutes into the second quarter.
"Bishop Fenwick deserved to win this game just because of the effort that they put in," Silva added, "For the last 40 minutes, though, it was basically us going at them. Hopefully, it was just a matter of time. That goalkeeping (Crusader junior Claudia Keith, facing 24 shots) was one of the best that I've seen, she was exceptional."
Bishop Feehan had a great chance to take an early lead in the eighth minute when a loose-ball chance by omnipresent sophomore midfielder Sydney Kofton banged off of the right post. Then within a five-minute span in the second quarter, a drive by Yanchuk at 12, a Liz McCormick chance after a re-start at 13, a loose-ball chance by Gorman at 15, and a through ball by Kofton onto the foot of Detorie at 17 all just missed their mark.
Early in the third quarter, the Shamrocks were determined to build momentum and create a pace to their liking with a deft dribble and drive by Franchino at 43, and a direct kick by Yanchuk just over the crossbar at 47.
"It's a final, there's a lot of pressure on these girls to win this game because we hadn't lost in two years," Silva added. "Bishop Fenwick comes in here with nothing to lose. If we lose, then everybody says, what happened? The fact that we've had the mantle makes a difference."
