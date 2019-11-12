ATTLEBORO — It’s a routine that is repeated often during the course of a soccer match in representing the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ team.
Hailey Goodman sprints after the ball to gain possession or gallops with the ball at her feet on the flank to put pressure on opposing defenses.
Then Goodman delivers the ball into the penalty box area where junior striker Francesca Yanchuk or others can run onto it or put their heads onto the sphere and direct it into the back of the foes’ net.
“We give her a lot of freedom to go forward,” Shamrock coach Phil Silva said of No. 7, the senior wing from Blackstone, who is ready to run all over pitch at Whitman-Hanson High.
The No. 2 seeded Shamrocks (19-0-1) will be making their eighth semifinal round appearance in the 11 seasons that Silva has served as head coach on Wednesday, meeting No. 6 seeded Natick (14-2-3) at 3:30 p.m. in an MIAA Division 1 South Tournament semifinal round match.
Goodman puts pressure on opponents with her speed, her cleverness with the ball and the touches of her service – such that she has 23 assists this season, complemented by 10 goals.
In each of the past three seasons, Goodman has totaled double digits with assists.
“You can’t contain her one-on-one,” Silva noted. Foes don’t have the luxury of double-marking her and double-marking Yanchuk.
“Teams have to bring extra attention to her,” Silva added. “Her ability to take people on and get around the edge and serve the ball after ball in is just phenomenal.”
Goodman plays club soccer with the GPS program based in Central Mass. The enhanced level of play and the speed of the game have helped her decision-making process, her dribbling, her passing and her shooting.
“She’s top notch, she’s worked hard at her game,” Silva said. “This year, she’s taken her game to another level.”
With a most supportive midfield cast of Lindsay Moskal, Sydney Kofton and Grace Robison and with a goal in the offing every time the ball is at the feet of Yanchuk, Goodman is Bishop Feehan’s facilitator.
Goodman has been a four-year member of the Shamrock varsity, a three-year starter. “As a sophomore, she became one of our leading point-getters,” Silva said, being around 15 assists in each of the past two seasons.
“You don’t have many players that produce double digit assists and score double digit goals.
“We have her on the outside because there are few defenders who can defend her one-on-one on the wing. Do you send two (defenders) at her? She gets around the edge, she can hit the ball with both feet.
“With Robison, Kofton and Moskal playing so well in the middle, we didn’t have to move Hailey into the middle.”
Goodman is signing her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play soccer at Franklin Pierce College. “At this point, she’s a year-round soccer player,” Silva continued.
“Her ability to put the ball in the right spot to people is outstanding,” he said. “She’ll serve up five to 10 balls for us to score on a regular basis in every game. Her ability to get the ball into spots where someone to get a touch on it, she is the proto-typical wing-forward.
“She knows how to play the ball in, her service is exceptional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.