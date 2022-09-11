ATTLEBORO — A clean sheet and six different goal-scorers helped bring Bishop Feehan to a 7-0 win over North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon.
Sydney Kofton scored twice to lead the team, while Maddie Eddy and Kileigh Gorman each scored once and had two assists. Ava Graham scored once and assisted once, while Brooke Kennedy and Mack Feeney scored once each.
Feehan (2-0) returns to the pitch on Wednesday, playing Cardinal Spellman at home.
Durfee 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
Durfee bested host Dighton-Rehoboth over the weekend, with the Falcons getting their lone goal from Lily Nees at 2:14 in the second half.
Durfee scored twice in the first half and added one more goal before Nees cut the difference down to 3-1. The final goal of the game came just before the 25-minute mark in the second half from Durfee’s Julia Hargraves, her second of the half.
D-R keeper Gia Papa made five saves in net.
Dighton-Rehoboth (1-1) plays again on Monday, hosting Old Rochester Regional.