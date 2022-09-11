ATTLEBORO — A clean sheet and six different goal-scorers helped bring Bishop Feehan to a 7-0 win over North Kingstown on Saturday afternoon.

Sydney Kofton scored twice to lead the team, while Maddie Eddy and Kileigh Gorman each scored once and had two assists. Ava Graham scored once and assisted once, while Brooke Kennedy and Mack Feeney scored once each.