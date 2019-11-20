NORWELL — The futbol gods showed their support in favor of the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High School.
That was good, because it would have been a travesty were the Shamrocks not to be contending for the MIAA Division 1 state championship on Saturday.
The Feehan girls carried the play to once-beaten Division 1 North Sectional champion Brookline High right from the opening whistle, while defying the cold, the rain and the wet pitch at Norwell High School Wednesday.
The unbeaten Shamrocks (22-0-1) finally came away with a 1-0 victory in the MIAA Division 1 state semifinal On the strength of junior Kelly Coady’s goal six minutes into the first overtime period off of a cross from stellar senior wing Hailey Goodman.
“I felt that we had the better run of play the whole match,” senior defender Ashley Kelly said of the Shamrocks not allowing the Warriors (15-2-5) a legitimate shot until the two-minute mark of overtime. “It was a physically and mentally draining match.”
“We played strong in the second half, we just weren’t getting rewarded,” Kelly added. “The weather was nasty, but you deal with what you’re playing in. We worked hard, we were able to push through it.”
The Shamrocks posted their third shutout of the tourney with junior goalkeeper Madison Breckner making 11 saves for the clean sheet.
“In the second half, we were in their end, we looked dangerous,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said as he waited for the flurries to finish.
Bishop Feehan will now practice for another two days and then take another bus ride — this time to Worcester State College Saturday to take on Western Mass. champion Westfield for the state championship.
“We had most of the possessions, we had a lot of opportunities,” junior midfielder Lindsey Moskal said of the Shamrocks being on the attack and putting the pressure on Brookline.
Meanwhile, the defensive wall of Annie Pearl, Anna Jones, Ashley Foster and Kelly took complete control of the penalty box area, not allowing the Warriors a possession, nor a testing shot.
“We didn’t let them turn when they came forward,” Moskal said of limiting Brookline’s shots. “Mark everyone — don’t let them turn, don’t let them shoot.”
Fortunately, Coady made a run to the far left post, anticipating a cross from Goodman and found just enough space to get her left foot on the ball and steer the sphere to the far right corner with the ground-hugging drive.
Other than a drive off of the left side by Brookline’s Reese Brodsky early in the first overtime period, forcing Breckner to make a save, the Warriors did not have another legitimate scoring chance. Brookline having just one corner kick in the entire match, that in the 60th minute, the ball being knocked away by Kelly.
“Our defense kept them out of the box, our defense was phenomenal,” Silva said of his backline and Breckner being steady and sure-handed. “Even when they did possess the ball, rarely did they get the ball inside the 18.
“We kept them going backwards most of the time and if they turned on us, we were in front of them.”
Breckner took a through ball in at 11 minutes, a loose ball at 16, direct kicks at 21 and 36 and several routine long balls through the first half and a trio of long balls within the first 15 minutes of the second half — but none very challenging.
Francesca Yanchuk, who has 39 goals this season, rarely had good looks at the Brookline cage and had several long drives or half-chances either sail over the crossbar or be wide of the mark.
Goodman delivered the best of the bunch of Bishop Feehan chances — a strong long ball shot at 22 and another at 33, while also having first half corner kicks at 29 and 39. Goodman had second half set pieces at 48, 75 (setting up a header by Moskal) and 76, while lacing a direct kick that forced at save at 79.
“Definitely, in the second half, we came out fired up, we kind of took it to them more,” Silva said. “I thought in the first half we were on our heels a little bit. In the first half, we had some chances, but not many.
“Without question, they (Brookline) did a good job of making Frannie (Yanchuk) shoot from outside and Hailey (Goodman) did not get in the box. They threw numbers behind the ball every time she (Yanchuk) got it. Fortunately, she (Coady) put it in the backside, perfect. We finally got the ball on the feet of somebody (Coady) in the box and put it away.”
