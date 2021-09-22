BROCKTON -- Sophomore Kiliegh Gorman and freshman Brooke Kennedy both scored two goals and collected an assist as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls' soccer team ran past Cardinal Spellman 7-0 Wednesday in a Catholic Central League match.
The Shamrocks played well all game as they took a 4-0 first half lead. Kaitryn Franchino finished with two goals and Gabby Gjoni added another.
Goalkeepers Amelia Hohos and Kristy Norko had four saves on the night to shutout the Cardinals.
Gabby Ricci, Grace Burke, Anne Pearl, and Bri Marrero all played well as Bishop Feehan remains undefeated(6-0).
The Shamrocks return to action Monday in Lynn with a 6 p.m. kickoff against St. Mary's.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Old Rochester 2
Seekonk 7, Bourne 3
BOURNE -- Emily Chin lead the way for Seekonk with four goals and two assists as they beat Bourne in a South Coast Conference match.
King Philip 5, Sharon 1
WRENTHAM -- The King Philip Warriors rallied from a one-goal deficit to storm past the Eagles in the Hockomock League match.
In improving to 5-1 overall on the season, the Kelley-Rex Division-leading Warriors received the tying goal from Dani Lomuscio (from Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn) and the match-winning goal from Ella Pisani during the first half.
Over the final 40 minutes, Sarah Harper (from Rihanna Mason), Rachel DeFlaminis (from Pisani) and Delia Mahoney (off of a corner kick by Danielle Gresham).
The Warriors next visit Milford Friday.
Mansfield 6, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD -- Senior Tarynn Smith tallied twice, while goalies Olivia Homsi and Caitlin Zajac combined on a one-save shutout performance as the Hornets routed Stoughton in the Hockomock League match.
Smith scored the go-ahead goal for Mansfield (3-2) just 3:30 into the contest with Abby Jean assisting. Smith scored her second goal, the Hornets' fifth of the match, in the second half, in the 48th minute with Homsi assisting.
Also during the first half, Avery Hawthorne (at 16) and Homsi (at 21) scored goals for the Hornets. During the second half, Jean (at 42) and Gabby Smith (on a free kick at 70) also found the back of the Black Knight net. The Hornets have a 6 p.m. match Friday in Franklin.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 1
North Attleboro, 1 @ Franklin, 3 – Final – Anya Zub continued to be on fire in front of goal for the Panthers. After scoring four times on Monday, Zub added a brace to help Franklin beat North and stay a point back of KP in the Kelley-Rex standings. Riley Fitzpatrick opened the scoring off an assist from Avery Greco, who moved into a new position and had a strong game. Bridget Leo’s through ball to Fitzpatrick led to the second goal, finished by Zub. Fiztpatrick added her second assist, and third point, to set up Zub for the third Franklin goal. Chloe Barca, Stella Regan, and Leo played well in midfield for the Panthers and Norah Anderson controlled the back line.
The Rocketeers continue their road swing Friday with a visit to Canton.
