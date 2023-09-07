FOXBORO — Erin Foley started the season for the Foxboro High girls soccer team with a bang — actually three bangs as she scored all three goals in the Warriors’ 3-0 home win over Milford High on Thursday.

The Warriors took the lead In a game that started late due to the heat on a Foley penalty kick, set up by a Morgan Riley opportunity inside the box where she drew a foul. The Warriors made it 2-0 off a free kick near midfield with Lindset Resnick sending the ball over the back line to Foley, who knocked it in.