FOXBORO — Erin Foley started the season for the Foxboro High girls soccer team with a bang — actually three bangs as she scored all three goals in the Warriors’ 3-0 home win over Milford High on Thursday.
The Warriors took the lead In a game that started late due to the heat on a Foley penalty kick, set up by a Morgan Riley opportunity inside the box where she drew a foul. The Warriors made it 2-0 off a free kick near midfield with Lindset Resnick sending the ball over the back line to Foley, who knocked it in.
The third and find goal came from Shea Dorney’s corner kick to Foley, who picked the corner for the third goal of the game.
Foxboro and hosts Mansfield on Tuesday.
King Philip 2, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Heidi Lawrence scored twice in King Philip’s Hockomock League road win.
The Warriors had a pair of assists from Mikayla Thompson, who led Lawrence both times on crosses inside the box. Lawrence scored her first goal at the 15-minute mark and added another tally in the second half.
King Philip (1-0) hosts Franklin on Tuesday.
Mansfield 3, Attleboro 2
MANSFIELD — Mansfield rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to take the season-opening win over Attleboro at home.
The Bombardiers got on the board first near the midway point of the first half off a corner kick that was tapped in from close by Sophia Lyons, but Mansfield charged back just three minutes into the second half to bring it back even on an Olivia Dunham 24-yard free kick.
Mansfield took the lead on a Maddie Fernandes score with the assist being credited to Allie Fernandes. The third goal came visa-versa to the second, with Allie Fernandes scoring off on a breakaway an assist from Maddie.
Attleboro brought the score back to a one goal game with five minutes to go on a Isla Thompson score.
”Attleboro is a good team,” Mansfield head coach Kevin Smith said. “Attleboro is a solid team and they’re going to give people fits. They’re fast on attack and made it tough for us all game. I really enjoyed our girls taking the halftime speech and strategy and just change. We were playing frantic in the first half and they scored quick in the second half to right the ship.”
Mansfield (1-0-0) plays at Foxboro on Tuesday. Attleboro (0-0-1) visits Bridgewater-Raynham on Saturday.
Norton 2, Bellingham 0
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers earned their first clean sheet of the season scoring inside the first minute and holding the lead the rest of the way.
Kyla Leahy put one home from the top of the box on a one-time finish to make it 1-0 52 seconds into the game. Savannah Gonna was credited with the assist on the play. In the 64th minute, Norton pushed the lead to 2-0 on another Leahy one-time shot from the top of the box, with the assist being credited to Zoe Santos. Savannah Goba’s sideline run and pass to Santos helped set the play up.
Kaylin Hebert made two saves to earn the shutout. Norton (1-1-0) hosts Dedham on Monday.