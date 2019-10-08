NORTH ATTLEBORO — The showdown is set for Friday afternoon at Macktaz Field where the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team, a likely contender for the MIAA Division 1 state championship, will face once-beaten Foxboro High, a candidate for the MIAA Division 2 state crown.
“It ought to be a good one, we beat them last year,” Foxboro High coach Kate Stalcup said after her Warriors left North Attleboro High’s Beaupre Field with a 3-0 victory over the Rocketeers on Tuesday.
Foxboro (8-1-2) scored three goals in the first half as Jordyn Collins notched No. 15 of the season in the fifth minute, Katelyn Mollica scored her eighth in the 26th minute and Kailee McCabe earned her 12th in the 32nd minute to beat the Rocketeers (3-6-1) in a meeting of Davenport Division members.
Foxboro’s central defenders, senior Yara Fawaz and junior Emma Dahl, came up big while the endless attacking motion out of the midfield from Lizzy Davis, Mollica, McCabe and Collins enabled Foxboro to post its seventh shutout of the season for goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre.
Foxboro has outscored its foes by a 36-6 margin thus far, while KP (12-0) has outscored its opposition by a 56-2 margin.
“They’re solid top to bottom,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of Foxboro. “They also have speed all over the field. And the other thing is that when they get possession, it’s hard to get the ball back — they possess, they maintain possession. That’s their biggest strength.”
Those traits were demonstrated in the first half. North had only one long loose ball sent in on Sylvestre from the right flank in the eighth minute and never had a possession inside Foxboro’s 30-yard line.
“In Division 2, they’ve got a chance to make some noise,” Wallace said.
North generated a pair of second-half corner kicks by senior captain Alex Moulson at 44 and at 57 minutes, the first of which created a loose ball shot for Tess Collins.
North’s only other potential threat came in the 42nd minute when Steph McKenna unloaded a shot off the left side, but the ball never made it into the box as Foxboro defender Meg Burke blocked it.
“I’m always yelling at them, we always practice (hard) like we’re going to play,” Stalcup said of the Warriors’ attention to detail. “We’re constantly pushing them to work hard.”
Collins relied on her physical skills and strength to score the winning goal for Foxboro, taking the ball from a North defender on the right side and then unleashing a short-side drive off of North goalkeeper Regan Fein’s hands.
Mollica blast a shot from atop the penalty box to the far top right corner of the North net to create a two-goal margin for the Warriors.
With eight minutes left before halftime, a deft touch and through ball pass from Collins set up McCabe on the left side for a short-side left drive.
Foxboro may have had more, plenty more too as Mollica addressed six first half corner kicks (at 6, 16, 23, 25, 28 and 30). North defender Jordan Sullivan denied Davis on a point blank shot at 16 with a body block of the ball. A Davis header at 6 and a drive at 28, an Alyssa Vandenboom shot off the right wing at 24 and an Aislinn Servaes rebound drive over the crossbar all just missed their marks.
North Attleboro will host Mansfield Friday.
