FOXBORO — The Davenport Division champion Foxboro High girls’ soccer team scored twice in the opening 14 minutes to secure its sixth straight win with a 3-0 Hockomock League shutout of North Attleboro High on Monday.
“We played really well today,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “We really played our game, kept possession of the ball, played out the back. We moved the ball around really well.”
Senior Lizzy Davis scored twice, putting the Warriors on the board 11 minutes into the match, and then scoring again off a Katelyn Mollica corner kick in the 63rd minute to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead.
Junior striker Jordyn Collins scored her lone goal in the 14th minute for a 2-0 Foxboro lead at the half. Foxboro held a 12-4 edge in shots as goaltenders Morgan Sylvestre (two saves) and Jamie DeVellis (two saves) combined for the shutout.
North Attleboro’s Regan Fein played well in goal.
The Rocketeers host Braintree Wednesday to conclude its regular season while Foxboro (14-2-2) awaits its MIAA Tournament fate on Friday.
Mansfield 3, Taunton 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets’ shutout set up a do-or-die regular season finale with Bridgewater-Raynham on Wednesday night in order to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
Taryn Smith had two goals and an assist while Meg Krone had the other goal for the Hornets (6-7-4), who led at halftime 2-0.
Freshman Olivia Salisbury earned her eighth shutout in net with three saves.
Seekonk 3, New Bedford 0
NEW BEDFORD — Lauren Couitt netted a pair of rebounds following the initial shot from teammate Kailee Peterson as the Warriors scored two first-half goals and pulled out a non-league victory.
Couitt netted her first goal in the 15th minute while Charlotte Drainville finished off a free kick from goaltender Madison Julien to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute. Couitt also scored for the Warriors. Julien had five saves in net. Seekonk (13-5) visits Wareham Tuesday.
Franklin 2, Attleboro 0
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers came up one win shy of qualifying for the postseason in falling to the Panthers in their Hockomock League match, their regular season finale. Attleboro (7-9-2) had three shots on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.