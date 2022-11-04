FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls soccer team scored early and often on Friday, rolling past No. 42 Diman Regional Voke, 8-0, in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 tournament.
The win earns Foxboro, the No. 23 seed, a road match at No. 10 Dedham on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Warriors opened the scoring in the sixth minute of play, with Foxboro netting two goals within the minute by Maddie Luck and Shea Dorney.
From there, the Warriors played with noticeable confidence, boosted by the energy from second-year defender Luck’s quick tally.
“I think it helped that it was our defensive back (Luck) that scored her first varsity goal,” Foxboro head coach Jen Lippolis said. “For her to score, it really boosted that morale and then we got another one.”
It ended up a first-half onslaught by the Warriors, who controlled all facets of the game. Grace Riley scored in the eighth minute and was followed by Morgan Riley in the 16th minute to put the Warriors in blowout territory.
Makayla Peck (31st minute) and Chloe Ostis (38th minute) added two more goals for Foxboro before halftime.
The Warriors rotated in some of their bench in the second half, but still added to their lead as Ostis scored her second goal in the 48th minute and Neve Taylor scored the final goal of the game in the 51st minute.
Erin Foley and Dorney totaled three assists each for Foxboro.
The Warriors’ midfield retained control of the game and helped generate Foxboro chances that were turned aside. The defense saw occasional work and goalie Maddie Maher saw no work at all, recording zero saves.
“(The midfield) played strong, we switched to a 4-5-1 (formation) to really push the girls in the middle to try and win the 50-50’s. That’s where we struggled in the past,” Lippolis said. “I think they pretty much won every 50-50 there was. I never saw a ball drop. From there they kept connecting the passes.Today, it came together.”
Keeping that energy and strong play going into Sunday will be a challenge for Foxboro, which notched its highest-scoring game of the season. Entering Friday, the Warriors had scored no more than two goals in a game, with eight goals total dating back to Sept. 21.
“I think knowing its Dedham, and that’s who we lost in the semis last year, they know what to expect,” Lippolis said. “Today was a fun game for them, our first win by more than two goals, and they needed that confidence booster. More than anything I think it’ll boost them and get them ready.”
