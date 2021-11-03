There is no more dangerous scorer among female soccer players in the Hockomock League than Foxboro High senior Kailee McCabe, who owns a gaudy total of 31 goals.
There is no better attacker with a flair toward finding the net in the Catholic Central League than Bishop Feehan High sophomore Kileigh Gorman.
Both, the Warriors and Shamrocks, are the respective No. 2 seeds for the MIAA Division 3 and Division 1 Tournaments, and understandably so.
Coach Kate Stalcup’s Foxboro girls (13-1-4) have a 2:45 p.m. match at Sam Berns Field Sunday against a yet to be determined foe in the final game of a triple header with the Foxboro field hockey (10 a.m.) and boys’ soccer (12:30 p.m.) teams taking to the turf earlier in the day.
Coach Phil Silva’s Shamrocks (17-1-1) has a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday at home against a preliminary round opponent as well.
Also in the Division 1 Tournament will be No. 15 King Philip (11-6-1) and No. 27 Attleboro (9-7-2). The Warriors host No. 18 Westford Academy Saturday at 5 p.m. at Macktaz Field, while the Bombardiers have a long bus ride to Springfield Central for a 4 p.m. match.
“We like to play aggressively,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “That’s my coaching style and that’s the nature of these kids.”
McCabe finished the season as the Hockomock League’s leading scorer with 42 points. Foxboro has stocked athletic skills all over the field in senior Jordan Carman (14 goals, 17 assists), sophomore Erin Foley (10 goals, 11 assists) and freshman Neve Taylor (nine goals, three assists).
“Hopefully, they can score some goals for us this weekend,” Stalcup said.
“We have speed up top, which is an advantage for us,” Stalcup said. “The back line has become more solid and the strength of our midfield will be a weapon too.”
Battling Oliver Ames for the Davenport Division title, having a pair of tight late-season games with Canton and scoring three goals or more in 11 matches have served the Warriors well.
“When you have to battle for 80 minutes in every Hockomock League match, where every game seems like a playoff, it makes you want to play to a higher standard,” Stalcup said.
The Division 2 Tournament will have No. 11 Mansfield (11-4-1) hosting a first-round match Thursday at 5 p.m., while No. 28 North Attleboro (7-9-2) will host Somerville in a preliminary-round match Thursday at 5 p.m.
In addition to Foxboro in the Division 3 Tournament, No. 13 seed Dighton-Rehoboth (14-0-3) will have a noon match Sunday against Stoneham; No. 21 seed Norton (7-6-5) will host O’Bryant Thursday in a 5 p.m. match while No. 35 Seekonk (12-7) has a 4 p.m. match Thursday at Rockland.
Tri-County is the No. 34 seed in the Division 4 Tournament and travels to Fall River for a match Thursday with Bishop Connolly.
Coach Trish Madsen’s D-R Falcons have a dynamic duo in senior midfielder Caitlin Morgado and senior striker Carleigh Hall. Coach Meg Elliott’s Norton High Lancers have taken their cue from senior midfielder Lily Newell, while senior striker Lauren Couitt has better than two dozen goals for Seekonk.
For coach Kevin Smith’s Hornets, seniors Tarryn Smith (12 goals, six assists) and Katie Miller (five goals, four assists) have been the figureheads on the front line, while freshman Gabby Smith (four goals, four assists) has emerged as a third option in the attack. The Hornets are the No. 5 ranked team in the Hockomock League in scoring (45 goals), but what has set them apart is their plus-29 goal deferential, allowing the third fewest goals (16) in the league.
For coach Bill Wallace’s Rocketeers, senior Steph McKenna (eight goals, 12 assists) and junior Emma Pratt (eight goals, four assists) have been the most prolific scorers. The Big Red has played it close to the vest overall, engaged in five one goal matches and have a plus-two differential in goals scored (30) and goals against (28).
Coach Gary Pichel’s King Philip Warriors have produced the third most goals (55) in the Hockomock League. KP has been guided in the final third of the field by junior captain Ella Pisani (19 goals, nine assists), senior corner and free kick specialist Morgan Norrman (10 assists) and freshman Dani Lomuscio (five goals, three assissts), while having one of the Hockomock’s premier players in junior central defender Grace Lawler. KP has had some sterling results, being the lone team to beat Foxboro, while engaging in rather rousing matches against Mansfield, Oliver Ames and Franklin.
Coach Steve Santos’ Bombardiers can be a very dangerous team. Senior captain and free kick specialist Emily Dunlea (three goals, five assists) and senior Emily Khang (three goals, five assists) are aggressive in the attacking third of the field. Sophomore Jamie Davies (nine goals, two assists) emerged as AHS’ seasonal scoring leader.
Meanwhile, the Shamrocks have a dynamic playmaker in Gorman (14 goals, 16 assists), a speedy striker in Kaitryn Franchino (19 goals) and plenty of moving parts for points with Ava Detorie (16 points), Brooke Kennedy (12), Ava Graham (12) and Liz McCormick (12) to put pressure on opponents.
The Shamrocks are the reigning MIAA Division 1 State champions, having taken the title in the last MIAA Tournament in 2019.
“We are a little more balanced this year (minus Francesca Yanchuk), we don’t have one 35-goal scorer,” Silva said. “That makes us difficult. A lot has to do with being aggressive and winning 50-50 balls. And keeping the ball after we get it. In the run of play, we’re pretty strong.
“We definitely like to attack.”
