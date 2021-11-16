WESTWOOD — The members of the 2021 edition of the Foxboro High School girls’ soccer team will never forget their season, the one in which the Warriors lost their first — and last — matches.
Owning a 20-match win streak, Foxboro upended itself by surrendering a pair of goals to Providence College-bound senior midfielder Abbey Finn within the first 10 minutes of their MIAA Division 3 Tournament state semifinal match Tuesday night at Xaverian High in falling 3-0.
“Dedham was a very good team and when you give up two goals like that so early in the match, it’s difficult to play from behind,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said.
The Warriors were minus injured senior striker and 31-goal scorer Kailee McCabe for a second straight match and then lost senior midfielder, attacking catalyst and “set piece” striker Jordan Carman late in the first half.
That was no formula for a second-half resurrection. The No. 2 seed Warriors (16-2-4) had survived a precarious postseason adventure, taking three consecutive 1-0 victories. The Warriors beat No. 31 seed Cardinal Spellman, No. 15 seed Newburyport on penalty kicks and No. 23 seeded Ursuline Academy en route to the Final Four.
Dedham (16-0-6), the No. 3 seed Tri-Valley League power, has not allowed a goal during the Division 3 Tournament, beating No. 30 Rockland, No. 14 Medway and No. 11 Greater Dunstable, scoring 10 goals over those three matches. Notably, coach Meg Elliott’s Norton High Lancers fared best among the Marauders’ foes this season, engaging in 1-1 and 0-0 ties during the course of the TVL season.
“They had some good speed up top,” Stalcup said of the Marauders using that to score the go-ahead goal in the sixth minute and a second goal in the 10th minute, both by Finn.
Finn perfectly placed a 25-yard drive from the right side, after taking a pass from the deep corner from Jamie McDonough, to the top left corner of the Foxboro net for the match-winner.
Finn placed herself in position, right in the goalmouth area, to finish off of bouncing ball out of scramble four minutes later.
McDonough delivered the third Dedham goal 11 minutes into the second half with a breakaway bid down the right side.
Foxboro sophomore goalkeeper Allie Sougaris (12 saves) kept the Warriors in contention, taking away five sure-fire second half Dedham goals, while covering the post on many intrusions.
Finn nearly had a first half hat trick, drilling a perfectly placed drive just under the crossbar in the 24th minute, but the goal was nullified by an offside infraction.
Foxboro was limited to one corner kick, coming in the fist half by Lauren Miley from the left side in the 38th minute. On that sequence, the Warriors created two of their best scoring chances in the match with Neve Taylor and Meg Foley both having loose ball shots blocked.
“We knew that they (Dedham) has a few girls who can shoot it from outside and have speed,” Stalcup said. “They have good players.”
Foxboro created three strong scoring chances midway through the first half that might have changed the complexion of the game, had goals resulted. Taylor had a one-touch volley sail just side right of the Dedham net at 14. Carman unleashed a drive off the left wing at 17, then labeled a direct kick (after Miley was tripped just outside the penalty box), both of which were taken down by Dedham sophomore netminder Chea Michaelidis.
Earlier Carman had throw-ins at five, 13 and 23 minutes which went unfulfilled. And still early in the second half, Foxboro was one bounce away from making it a one-goal match when Miley uncorked a left-footed shot at 42 and a direct kick just over the crossbar at 49.
Becca Foley had a strongly hit long ball on goal at 50 minutes, a good left-footed striker at 54 and a testing chip shot at 55.
Foxboro was riding a 16-0-4 unbeaten streak since a season opening loss to King Philip.
“Dedham made it difficult for us to create and build an attack, they really did,” Stalcup said. “We had some chances, they didn’t dominate the whole game. We couldn’t execute.”
