NORTH ATTLEBORO — It was a “5 on 5” soccer match at North Attleboro High’s Beaupre Field Monday.
That is, it was the Rocketeers’ No. 5 — senior central defender Summer Doherty — shadowing the Warriors’ No. 5 — senior midfielder Kailee McCabe, perhaps the most dynamic playmaker in the Hockomock League.
While Doherty and the Rocketeers’ defensive contingent of Haley Sinacola and Charlotte Moynihan executed the game plan to perfection in keeping McCabe off of the scoresheet, it was the Warriors who prevailed 2-0 in the Davenport Division match.
“We knew that was going to happen and they did a great job of it, they frustrated my top player,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of North neutralizing McCabe, not allowing her to take aim upon Rocketeer goalie Maddie Ferrin until the final 10 minutes of the match.
“We almost got it done, other than putting the ball in the net,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of his tactical scheme. “Doherty did a nice job on McCabe.
“They’re strong in the midfield, they’re fast on this field and they’re well-coached,” Wallace added.
Foxboro (4-1) was unable to dent the North Attleboro net until the 38th minute of the first half and the 90th minute of the match.
Senior Brooke Barreira delivered the match-winner for Foxboro late in the first half on a drive off of the left side. The drive caught the North defense off-guard for its directness as the shot glanced off of the far right post and into the net.
A McCabe corner kick out of the left corner in the waning seconds of the match resulted in the Warriors’ second goal Foxboro junior Grace Riley intruded onto the left post and was able to get a leg on the loose bouncing ball on the goal line.
“I’m proud of the way that the girls played, Foxboro has been putting up lots of goals (21, the most in the Hockomock League),” Wallace said. “They’re scoring five (against Mansfield) goals and more (nine against Stoughton), but we limit them to basically one goal for 90 minutes and that one shouldn’t have happened.”
Foxboro senior goalkeeper Madelyn Maher (seven saves) didn’t face many testing shots, but was a long-ball target by the Rocketeers. The Warriors’ defensive wall of Jordan Carman and Meghan Burke outside with Kylie O’Keefe and Jaclyn Vecchione inside did not allow North Attleboro a possession within the penalty box area.
Sinacola laced a direct kick for North two minutes in the match; Emma Pratt let loose a drive off of the left side in the 22nd minute, the Rocketeers’ best scoring chance; Caroline Ferrin had a good drive off the right side in the 36th minute; and Pratt had a wide angle right side shot early in the second half in the 47th minute that Maher grasped. Then Vecchione cleared a dangerous North pressure without a shot in the 50th minute.
Foxboro was forever building, but was unable to finish its attack. The Warriors had a trio of first half corner kicks, by McCabe in the seventh minute (headed away by the Rocketeers’ Moynihan); Carman in the 16th minute (cleared by Caroline Ferrin); and Carman again in the 30th minute (with Ferrin heading the ball wide).
Maddie Ferrin, the North goalkeeper (10 saves) took away a Carman corner kick for Foxboro early in the second half in the 46th minute.
Foxboro’s Lauren Miley had a drive wide in the 59th minute and a Meg Foley header off of a McCabe corner kick in the 64th minute nearly gave the Warriors a two-goal margin.
With North pressuring on the attack, McCabe was able to create some space, having no less than four good scoring chances over the final 10 minutes, a right footed drive at 72 and a partial breakaway at 73 that Maddie Ferrin was able to corral.
Foxboro visits Attleboro Wednesday, while North Attleboro (2-2) takes on Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.