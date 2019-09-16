FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls’ soccer team scored a pair of first-half goals within a three-minute span, but watched as visiting Milford tied it up with six minutes remaining and were forced to take a 2-2 Hockomock League draw at Sam Berns Community Field on Monday.
“It reminds me a lot of that Canton game last year when we collapsed up 2-0,” said a disappointed Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup after the Warriors held a 20-5 edge in shots. “We couldn’t get the ball in the net and they made a push, and scored.”
Foxboro finally benefited from its relentless offensive pressure throughout the first 30 minutes, scoring a pair of goals in the 31st and 34th minutes to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
But Milford didn’t let up, scoring off a corner kick in the 69th minute and off a breakaway bid in the 73rd minute.
Junior midfielder Olivia Nicholson netted the first of two first-half goals for the Warriors, sliding in a rebound after an initial shot by junior striker Jordyn Collins. Nicholson’s goal gave the Warriors a 1-0 advantage.
Just three minute later, junior outside midfielder Katelyn Mollica made a defensive play on the sideline and sent a pass to center midfielder Kailee McCabe running down the middle of the pitch. McCabe touched it around the outcoming Milford goaltender and tapped it in at the line to give Foxboro a 2-0 lead.
Foxboro’s Jordan Carman struck the post in the second half, one of nine shots after the intermission. The Warriors seemed to have all momentum at the break. They unleashed the first eight shots of the game, while concluding the first half with a 11 to two advantage in shots and seven to two advantage in corner kicks.
Junior goaltender Morgan Sylvestre was rarely tested throughout the first 40 minutes, but made a leaping save at the far post in the 39th minute to keep the clean sheet going.
The tie is all the tougher to swallow due to the Warriors having a plethora of scoring chances. A give-and-go from McCabe to sophomore striker Jordan Carman in the 38th minute resulted in McCabe’s point-blank shot on goal being saved.
Collins also had a point-blank shot of her own just two minutes into the contest during a picturesque sequence from Mollica to McCabe to Collins down the right side. The junior’s shot was saved off the cross bar. McCabe later sent a cross through the 18-yard box with Foxboro unable to get a foot on it in the 20th minute and Carman had another shot on goal following 1-on-1 in the 25th minute.
The unbeaten Warriors (3-0-1) will travel to Oliver Ames on Thursday.
