FOXBORO — It was a point well-taken and a point hard-earned by the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team at Sam Berns Field Tuesday in its Hockomock League match with Franklin High, ending up in a 1-1 deadlock.
But it was the point that was not taken, surrendering the tying tally to the Panthers in the 78th minute of the match that stirred the Warriors’ ire.
The Panthers’ Stella Regan played a long ball off the left side, from some 30 yards out into the penalty-box area, where the Foxboro defense had a miscommunication, leading to the ball skipping into the back of the net.
Foxboro (6-1-1) extended its unbeaten string to seven matches (6-0-1) since a season-opening loss to King Philip, but had its unscored-upon streak of three straight matches snapped.
Warrior sophomore midfielder Erin Foley put Foxboro ahead in the 71st minute, tucking in a loose ball at the goalmouth off of a free kick from the right side by Jordan Carman.
Foxboro had ample opportunity to take the lead during the scoreless first half and through the initial 20 minutes of the second half, but one point-blank shot after another, a quartet of corner kicks and several angled shots that scooted wide right or left of the Franklin net left the Warriors unredeemed.
“We had plenty of chances in the first half, then we got a little frantic in parts,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the Panthers being able to generate more offense. “I wouldn’t say that they had the edge, but it became a little more even.”
Foxboro’s midfield tandem of Lauren Miley and Foley owned the turf and demonstrated their transitional skills while the Warriors’ central defender, sophomore Lindsey Resnick, was unruffled within the penalty-box area. Foxboro sophomore Alexis Sougaris, working the first half in goal for the Warriors, had to make just two stops.
The Warriors took a number of Franklin scoring chances away during the second half. Kylie O’Keefe cleared a loose ball off of the goal line in the 51st minute; Sophia Auclair thwarted a Panther point-blank shot in the 58th minute; Carman cleared a loose ball in front of the Foxboro net in the 77th minute; and the Panthers’ Riley Fitzpatrick watched in disbelief as her corner kick from the left corner caromed off of the far-right goal post in the 53rd minute.
“We had plenty of shots, plenty of opportunities,” Stalcup said.
In the second half, Foley had a point-blank header off of a Carman cross in the 45th minute sail over the net. That was followed by Kailee McCabe uncorking a strong left-footed drive in the 47th minute, then a corner kick from the left to the far-right post in the 50th minute. Foley played a perfectly placed through ball into a dashing Carman in the 66th minute for an open chance that was denied.
Foxboro had strong and consistent attacking movement through the initial 40 minutes as well. Carman labeled a free kick from the right to the far-left post in the second minute; McCabe had a point-blank breakaway bid in the fourth minute, while her corner kick left a loose-ball rebound chance for Carman in the fifth minute.
Carman delivered a through ball to McCabe on the left side for a partial breakaway and a shot that was denied in the 17th minute. Then McCabe had a loose-ball chance at the left post in the 36th minute, followed by a drive off the left side to the far-right post in the 37th minute; then a pair of Warrior corner kicks in the final two minutes.
“The defense played great, but that was a tough one (the Franklin goal),” Stalcup said.
The Warriors, who are second in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League, face their sternest test so far when they host unbeaten (6-0-1) Oliver Ames Thursday, as the Tigers have outscored their opponents 40-5.
Foxboro 5, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe delivered an MVP performance on the turf at Tozier-Cassidy Field for the Foxboro High girls soccer team last Wednesday.
McCabe scored five goals, two off of corner kicks, boosting her career total to 53 as the Warriors routed Attleboro High in a Hockomock League match.
“She was doing what she does best, she was doing what MVPs do,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said of McCabe’s performance. “We had a hard time stopping her, we couldn’t contain her.”
McCabe put Foxboro into the lead in the 19th minute with a right-footed drive on a direct kick to the right corner of the Bombardier net that was redirected by an AHS defender.
McCabe made it a two-goal lead for the Warriors in the 27th minute, curling a short-side corner kick from the left side off of the Bombardier goalkeeper’s hands into the net.
McCabe made it 3-0 in Foxboro’s favor in the 54th minute, taking a ball from Kylie O’Keefe and unleashing a shot from the left side, inside the penalty-box area, to the lower-left side of the AHS net.
McCabe delivered goal No. 4 of the match for Foxboro in the 62nd minute, receiving a pass by Jordan Carman and then unleashing a drive from atop the penalty box, from 30 yards out to the far-right corner of the AHS net.
McCabe scored her fifth goal in the 73rd minute off of another corner kick from the left side, curling the ball off of an AHS defender on the goal line.
Foxboro entered the match as the most prolific (21 goals) team in the Hockomock League.
, while Attleboro (3-3) ranked fifth defensively in fewest goals (seven) allowed.
AHS was unable to beat the Foxboro defense during the first half, and didn’t have a possession inside of the 30-yard line. Bethany Alves laced a direct kick for the Bombardiers in the 13th minute that Foxboro’s Lauren Miley cleared; Carman took away a potential pressure by the Bombardiers’ Angel Duran in the 20th minute; and Kahlan Gray delivered a free kick in the 34th minute that was knocked down.
“We got back to playing Foxboro soccer, possessing the ball and attacking,” Warrior coach Katie Stalcup said of her squad, which didn’t allow AHS (3-3) a corner kick. “We kept the pressure going and the shots that they (AHS) took were from far out.”
The Bombardiers had some threats during the second half with a long ball played in by Ayla Santoro at 54; Kacey Parker having a partial breakaway at 55; Alves having a direct kick at 64; and Jamie Davies creating the best AHS chance of all, in the 70th minute with a right-footed shot atop the penalty-box area.
Consider also that McCabe could have have had no fewer than another five goals too — a steal and blast off of a shot off the AHS goalkeeper’s hands in the 24th minute; a point-blank shot in the 26th minute; a through-ball blast off of the Bombardier crossbar in the 28th minute; a solo breakaway bid in the 40th minute; and another point-blank chance in the 64th minute.
“We knew that we had to stop her, that we had to win the ball at midfield before the ball got up to her (McCabe),” Santos said. “We just didn’t do a good enough job.”
