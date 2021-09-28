FOXBORO — It was a point well taken and a point hard earned by the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team at Sam Berns Field Tuesday in its Hockomock League match with Franklin High, ending up a 1-1 deadlock.
But it was the point that was not taken, surrendering the tying tally to the Panthers in the 78th minute of the match that stirred the Warriors’ ire.
The Panthers’ Stella Regan played a long ball off the left side, from some 30 yards out into the penalty box area, where the Foxboro defense had a miscommunication, leading to the ball skipping into the back of the net.
Foxboro (6-1-1) extended its unbeaten string to seven matches (6-0-1) since a season-opening loss to King Philip, but had its unscored upon streak of three straight matches snapped.
Warrior sophomore midfielder Erin Foley put Foxboro ahead in the 71st minute, tucking in a loose ball at the goalmouth off of a free kick from the right side by Jordan Carman.
Foxboro had ample opportunity to take the lead during the scoreless first half and through the initial 20 minutes of the second half, but one point blank shot after another, a quartet of corner kicks and several angled shots that scooted wide right or left of the Franklin net left the Warriors unredeemed.
“We had plenty of chances in the first half, then we got a little frantic in parts,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the Panthers being able to generate more offense. “I wouldn’t say that they had the edge, but it became a little more even.”
Foxboro’s midfield tandem of Lauren Miley and Foley owned the turf and demonstrated their transitional skills while Warrior central defender, sophomore Lindsey Resnick, was unruffled within the penalty box area. Foxboro sophomore Alexis Sougaris, working the first half in goal for the Warriors, had to make just two stops.
The Warriors took a number of Franklin scoring chances away during the second half. Kylie O’Keefe cleared a loose ball off of the goal line in the 51st minute; Sophia Auclair thwarted a Panther point blank shot in the 58th minute; Carman cleared a loose ball in front of the Foxboro net in the 77th minute; while the Panthers’ Riley Fitzpatrick watched in dis-belief as her corner kick from the left corner caromed off of the far right goal post in the 53rd minute.
“We had plenty of shots, plenty of opportunities,” Stalcup said.
In the second half, Foley had a point-blank header off of a Carman cross in the 45th minute sail over the net. That was followed by Kailee McCabe uncorking a strong left-footed drive in the 47th minute, then a corner kick from the left to the far right post in the 50th minute. Foley played a perfectly placed through ball into a dashing Carman in the 66th minute for an open chance that was denied.
Foxboro had strong and consistent attacking movement through the initial 40 minutes as well. Carman labeled a free kick from the right to the far left post in the second minute; McCabe had a point-blank breakaway bid in the fourth minute, while her corner kick left a loose ball rebound chance for Carman in the fifth minute.
Carman delivered a through ball to McCabe on the left side for a partial breakaway and a shot that was denied in the 17th minute. Then McCabe had a loose ball chance at the left post in the 36th minute, followed by a drive off the left side to the far right post in the 37th minute; then a pair of Warrior corner kicks in the final two minutes.
“The defense played great, but that was a tough one (the Franklin goal),” Stalcup said.
The Warriors, who are second in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League, face their sternest test so far when they host unbeaten (6-0-1) Oliver Ames Thursday. The Tigers having outscored their opponents 40-5.
