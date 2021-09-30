FOXBORO — The Foxboro High Warriors just may have proven themselves to be the best girls’ soccer team in the Hockomock League.
Foxboro went scoreless through the first 40 minutes, overcame a one-goal deficit and then rallied for two goals within the final 10 minutes of the Davenport Division match Thursday at Sam Berns Field for a dramatic 2-1 victory over Oliver Ames High in a clash of Hockomock League powerhouses.
Senior Jordan Carman scored the winning goal for Foxboro (7-1-1) in the 76th minute, corralling a loose ball, making a strong run down the the line and beating a Tiger defender for space for a shot.
Foxboro pulled into a tie with OA for first place in the Davenport Division, both with 6-1-1 records and 13 points.
“Our defense played awesome,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the Warriors keeping OA senior midfielder Camryn O’Connor and off the scoresheet. “OA is a very dangerous team on set pieces.”
Foxboro junior midfielder Lauren Miley factored into taking possession as Oliver Ames was limited to five shots. The Tigers took the lead 15 minutes into the second half. Foxboro’s senior striker Kailee McCabe netted the equalizer in the 70th minute on a penalty kick after Carman was fouled inside the penalty box area.
”Playing at home and having the crowd in our favor definitely helped,” Stalcup added. “The match was a lot like Franklin (a 1-1 tie) the other day, where we were spending a lot of time in their half of the field, but we had nobody there to finish.”
The Warriors visit Milford Monday.
King Philip 6, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — Junior captain Ella Pisani scored twice, freshman Mikayla Thompson netted two goals and senior captain Morgan Norrman set up a pair of goals as the Warriors raced to the Hockomock League win.
King Philip goalie Lauren Casper posted six saves to notch her sixth shutout of the season while Thompson scored twice within the span of a minute for KP’s second and third goals, at 32:15 (from Dani Lomuscio) and at 33:20 (from Pisani. Pisani opened the scoring for KP (7-1) at 11:12 off of a Norrman corner kick.
Pisani netted her second goal 57 seconds into the second half on a direct kick. Kylie Menendez (in the 50th minute off of another Norrman corner kick) and Sarah Harper (in the 75th minute on a breakaway from Danielle Greshman) concluded the KP attack.
King Philip hosts Oliver Ames Monday while AHS (5-4) will host Sharon.
North Attleboro 2, Stoughton 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Emma Pratt scored the match-winning goal and set up the go-ahead goal as the Rocketeers took the Hockomock League match. Pratt gave North a 2-0 lead in the 48th minute off of a through ball played in by Autumn Hewitt.
Pratt slipped a pass to Steph McKenna for North’s first goal of the match, in the 32nd minute of the first half.
North goalie Maddie Ferrin (four saves) had a bid for a shutout denied in the final minute. The Rocketeers’ junior midfielders Lily Adams and Brooke Sullivan along with senior Brayden Rice controlled the pace of play.
The Rocketeers (4-4-1) return to Beaupre Field Monday to face Taunton.
Norton 1, Holliston 1
NORTON — The Lancers unleashed 31 shots but went unrewarded in having to settle for a tie in the Tri-Valley League match. Norton (3-3-3) overcame an early deficit as Shaylee Owens created a turnover and beat a Panther defender down the sideline, lacing a drive to the far right corner.
Kaylin Hebert had to make just two saves in goal for the Lancers, who next visit Hopkinton Tuesday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Regional 0
FRANKLIN — Sophia Gill scored the match-winning goal and set up another as the Cougars won the Mayflower League match.
Gill scored the go-ahead goal for Tri-County out of a scramble and then set up Jordan Lagos for a goal on a through ball in taking a 2-0 halftime lead.
Isabelle Dias was the defensive hero, preserving a two-goal lead for Tri-County, by heading a ball off of the goal line early in the second half.
Noelle Kennedy added a second half goal for the Cougars (6-1 overall, 3-0 in the Mayflower League. Isabella Gulley and Lily Mood combined on the shutout in goal for Tri-County, making four saves.
Tri-County has a rematch at Southeastern Friday.
