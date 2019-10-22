FOXBORO — The Foxboro High girls’ soccer team earned its second consecutive Davenport Division title behind a dominating 13-1 Hockomock League victory over visiting Stoughton High at Sam Berns Community Field on Tuesday.
“It feels pretty darn awesome,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said. “It’s exciting, another goal checked off the list so I’m just so proud of them.”
Foxboro unleashed 15 first-half shots while scoring three times in the opening 13 minutes and six times overall in the first half to take command.
Lizzy Davis scored three second-half goals while Kailee McCabe (three goals) and Jordyn Collins each tallied twice in the first half.Caroline Rongione also scored twice while Kendra Wentling, Grace Ferguson and Aislinn Servaes all scored.
The Warriors also tallied twice off corner kicks from Katelyn Mollica in the fourth and 13th minutes. Foxboro (12-2-2) visits Sharon on Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Somerset Berkley 1
REHOBOTH — Sophie Murdock tallied twice, while Meg Reed stood tall in goal as the D-R Falcons avenged a 2-1 South Coast Conference lost earlier in the season to the Blue Raiders.
Murdock scored the match-winner for the MIAA Tournament-bound Falcons (12-4, 10-3 in the SCC) in the 35th minute out of a loose ball situation and added her second goal in the 75th minute.
Juliana DaCosta factored into a pair of Falcon goals. Carleigh Hall put D-R into the lead in the 19th minute on a feed from DaCosta. Then DaCosta converted a penalty kick at 56 after Emily D’Ambrosia was tripped inside the box.
Reed blanked the Blue Raiders through the first 40 minutes and totaled six saves. The Falcons, assured of no less than second place in the SCC’s Large School Division, play Thursday against New Bedford.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 1
EASTON — The Hornets surrendered a pair of second-half goals in the Hockomock League match. OA netted the tying tally at 42 minutes on a Mansfield defensive miscue and the go-ahead goal at 60 minutes on a header off of a corner kick.
Erin Dooling put Mansfield (5-6-4) in front in the 24th minute on a blazing direct kick from 30 yards out. The Hornets went without a corner kick in the match and had a potential second goal, to tie the match, at 63 waved off by an offside infraction. The Hornets next meet King Philip Thursday.
North Attleboro 0, Milford 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Regan Fein recorded her fifth shutout of the season in goal for the Big Red, who gained a point in the Hockomock League deadlock. Taylor Ward, Lydia Hershey and Collette Petit were solid on defense.
Alex Moulson generated much of the North attack through the midfield, assisted by Tess Collins, returning from an ankle injury, North Attleboro (4-7-3) hosts Canton Thursday.
Bishop Stang 2, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — The Spartans tallied a pair of second half goals, taking the equalizing goal on a penalty kick to down Seekonk in a non-league match. Bishop Stang then added the match-winner in the 67th minute.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors (12-5) took the lead in the 15th minute on a goal from Lauren Couitt with an assist by Morgan Sylvestre. Seekonk faces Carver Friday.
Dedham 2, Norton 0
NORTON — The Marauders scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick after a handball infraction and added a second half goal to beat Norton in the Tri-Valley League match. Ashley Schepis totaled 12 saves in goal for the Lancers, who played a strong second half, but went scoreless. Norton (4-9-1) next visits Medway Thursday.
Tri-County 2, Bay Path Reg. 2
UPTON — The Cougars qualified for the MIAA Tournament and set up a showdown for first place in the Mayflower League’s Large School Division with Southeastern Regional on Friday in taking a point in the non-league match.
Tri-County (6-4-6) held a two-goal lead at the half, but surrendered a pair of second-half goals. The Cougars had 16 shots and two corner kicks, while Tri-County goalie Paige Griffin faced 17 shots and two corner kicks.
Goals by Caitlyn Gorman (at 28) and Julia Hutchinson (at 36) put the Cougars into the lead. Tri-County host Whitinsville Christian Wednesday.
