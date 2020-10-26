FOXBORO -- Possessing one of the most prolific attacks in the Hockomock League with 28 goals through its first six matches, the unbeaten Foxboro High girls' soccer team managed to touch the twine just once at Sam Berns Field Monday.
But senior striker Jordyn Collins' goal in the second quarter, in the 26th minute of the match, was enough for Foxboro to survive North Attleboro High in a 1-0 win for the Warriors.
Foxboro senior goalkeeper Morgan Sylvestre made six saves in preserving her fourth shutout of the season, as well as Foxboro's third shutout in a row.
In extending their unscored upon streak to 240 minutes, in which the Warriors have outscored foes by a 15-0 margin during that span, Foxboro improved to 5-0-2 heading into Wednesday's rematch with the Rocketeers at Beaupre Field.
"North's plays very good defense, but we couldn't finish -- it's getting that ball in the net," Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup. "The ball is bouncing in front of the goal, there are so many chances for us and we can't seem to get on it."
Foxboro kept the pressure on North Attleboro with Kailee McCabe, Katelyn Mollica and Collins creating a wave of blue jerseys in front of North goalies Kaylah Seavey and Maddie Ferrin.
Rocketeer sophomore Clara Giuliano was solid in the middle of the back line in trying to keep McCabe in check.
"We've got a good defense," North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of Giuliano, Summer Doherty, Ari Rice, Katie Manning and Jordyn Sullivan. "We're pretty compact when they get the ball. When you have possession as much as they do, it's hard to counter-attack."
"Clara was awesome for a sophomore marking McCabe," Wallace added, "and Charlotte (Moynihan at right outside back) played great. With all due respect, that's how they got their goal, it was miscommunication."
Foxboro senior midfielder Aislinn Servaes played a ball out of the deep left corner toward the front of the North goal, where Collins, somehow, found some space and got a toe on it to push it to the far right corner of the net.
"We needed one of those," Wallace said. "I'm really happy with the way that we are playing."
North Attleboro (2-3-2) had few true scoring chances against Sylvestre. Rice sent a ball over the net in the ninth minute after a re-start; Haley Sinacola sent an indirect kick from 40 yards out in on Sylvestre in the 20th minute; Jordyn Sullivan played a long ball in from midfield at 28; and Caroline Ferrin had another long ball shot at 64.
In the meantime, North responded to Foxboro's repeated challenges in the first quarter, keeping the Warriors scoreless. Doherty took away a McCabe breakaway bid in the eighth minute; Ferrin took away a Mollica cross after a restart at 13 minutes; Seavey took down a testing long drive by Grace Ferguson at 12; Sinacola denied Servaes on a partial breakaway at 18.
Alyssa Vandenboom had a breakaway bid on a Collins through ball at 23 and a shot off the left side at 24; McCabe broke through for a drive at 25; a Collins cross to Caroline Rongione at 28 just missed its mark; while a Collins drive at 30 and a long ball from the foot of Meghan Burke at 38 were strong pressures as well.
That trend of attacking by Foxboro continued in the third quarter as McCabe let loose a drive at 44; Servaes played a testing ball off the left side at 54; and McCabe uncorked a blast of a direct kick forcing a save at 57.
"We do have some great athletes and we do have good team speed, we're constantly pounding it at the net," Stalcup said. "It's just not going in the net, but we'll take it."
