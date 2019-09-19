EASTON — The Foxboro High girls’ soccer team scored its best victory of the young season on Friday, serving notice to the rest of the Hockomock League and to teams throughout southeastern Mass. that the Warriors are for real.
Goals by sophomore Kailee McCabe and junior Caroline Rongione paved the way for the unbeaten Warriors to take home a 2-0 victory from Val Muscato Stadium Thursday over previously unbeaten Oliver Ames High.
“We probably should have put more (shots) away,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the Warriors (4-0-1) having the better run of play and more ball possession throughout the clash of Hockomock League titans.
McCabe scored in the final minute of the first half, beating the Tiger defense through the middle of the penalty box area. The Warriors generated 18 shots and totaled a dozen corner kicks.
In the 63rd minute, Rongione took a through ball from Jordan Carman to deliver an insurance tally to hand the Tigers (5-1) their first loss.
Morgan Sylvestre totaled six saves in goal for Foxboro beind the defensive work of junior center back Emma Dahl. The Warriors have a non-league match Monday at home against Medfield.
Mansfield 1, Milford 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had to settle for one point in their Hockomock League match after Milford notched the tying tally on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.
The Hornets (3-1-1) took the lead in the 22nd minute when Kerrin Sears took a through ball from Bella Lennon and labeled a 20-yard shot. Mansfield was unable to finish off four corner kicks.
The Hornets limited Milford to one shot on Mansfield goalie Olivia Salisbury. The Hornets host Oliver Ames Tuesday.
King Philip 4, Canton 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors scored pairs of goals in each half to extend their unbeaten skein to six matches (6-0) in the Hockomock League match.
Chloe Layne set up two goals and scored the match-winner for the Warriors in the 25th minute off of a feed from Ally Stanton, while breaking down the Bulldog defense.
Jen Montville put KP into the lead at the 30-second mark, taking a through ball from Layne. Stanton (at 41 from Jenna Hitchen) and Kiera Lindmark (at 71 from Layne) uncorked drives of 20 and 25 yards respectively for KP, presenting the Warriors with a 4-0 advantage.
KP also had a pair of goals nullified by offside infractions. The Warriors host Notre Dame Academy Monday in a non-league match.
