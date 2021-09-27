LYNN — Senior Kaitryn Franchino netted three goals, while sophomore Kileigh Gorman tallied twice as the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team routed St. Mary’s of Lynn 10-0 Monday in a Catholic Central League match.
The Shamrocks (7-0) scored five goals in each half while sophomore Maddie Narducci started in goal for Bishop Feehan, blanking St. Mary’s during the first half, making two saves.
Sophomore Ava Graham contributed three assists to the Shamrock attack. Madison Eddy, Gabby Gjoni, Mikayla Dorrer, Ava Detorie and Gia Francesconi added single goals.
Bishop Feehan faces its toughest test of the season to date Friday, hosting a Bishop Fenwick team which has allowed just one goal.
Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Bourne 0
REHOBOTH — Seniors Julia Tavares and Caitlin Morgado each scored three goals as the unbeaten Falcons of D-R routed Bourne in the South Coast Conference match.
D-R (4-0-2) gained a 4-0 halftime lead with Tasha Ponte scoring the first goal of the match
Carleigh Hall of Julia Chaves added single scores. The Falcons visit Apponequet Wednesday.
Old Rochester 6, Seekonk 1
MATTAPOISETT — The Warriors limited Old Rochester to merely one goal through the first half, but then the Bulldogs tallied three goals within the first 20 minutes of the second half to pull away in the South Coast Conference match.
Seekonk goalkeeper Lauren Calabro made 25 saves and came off the goal line to lace a free kick for the Warriors’ lone goal, cutting the gap to 4-1. Seekonk (3-3-1) meets Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.