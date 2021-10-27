FRANKLIN — With at least a share of the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division title an afterthought after tying with Attleboro High earlier in the week, the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team suffered a 2-0 setback to Franklin High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
The Panthers captured the Kelley-Rex Division title outright with 26 points (12-1-2), while KP totaled 23 points for second place at 11-3-1.
“We played well, we just missed,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said. “It was not for a lack of having good chances.”
The Warriors generated five corner kicks, had three breakaway bids and a number of strong shots outside the box on target.
Franklin scored a goal in each half and shut out the Warriors for the second time this season. King Philip (11-4-1) will host state powerhouse Hingham in a non-league match Friday.
Foxboro 3, Canton 3
FOXBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe scored with six minutes remaining in the Hockomock League match to pull Foxboro into the deadlock after overcoming a 3-0 halftime deficit.
The point jeopardized Foxboro’s bid for outright possession of the Davenport Division title. The Warriors (12-1-3) finished the Hockomock League season with 27 points, but Oliver Ames (12-1-2) can overtake Foxboro and win the title outright with a win over North Attleboro in its season finale.
Meghan Burke and Jordan Carman scored second half goals to begin the Warrior comeback for Foxboro (13-1-4), which has gone unbeaten in its final 17 matches since losing its season debut to King Philip.
