ATTLEBORO — Riding a balanced scoring attack led by freshman Tatum O’Brien’s three goals and assist, the Attleboro High girls soccer team cruised to a 5-1 Hockomock League victory over Milford High Friday.
Junior Jamie Davies and freshman Jordyn Riley collected the other two goals for the Bombardiers, with Riley scoring her first varsity goal.
Despite the overpowering offense output, Attleboro coach Steve Santos was impressed with his team’s defensive efforts.
“It was an overall strong defense effort today from the back line,” Santos said. “With them playing like that, it helped our central midfield set the tone for a nice victory at home.”
Seniors Jill Amaya and Alex Tetreault picked assists for Attleboro (6-6-1), which hosts King Philip on Tuesday.
Mansfield 1 Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — A Meghan McCann goal in the first half gave Mansfield the Hockomock League road victory.
Aly Fernandes provided the assist. Hornets goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury kept the score 1-0 when she made a breakaway save late in the second half.
Mansfield (6-3-3) hosts Oliver Ames on Tuesday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — Mikayla Thompson scored the lone goal for the Warriors, with Rachel DeFlaminis picking up the assist.
King Philip (8-3-1) faces Attleboro Tuesday.
North Attleboro 4, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Emma Pratt, Clara Giuliano, Amelia Maier, and Haley Sinacola all chipped in goals in the Rocketeers’ Hockomock League win on the road.
Caroline McKenna notched two assists, with Grace Noreck and Sophia Bostock also collecting assists.
North Attleboro (3-6-5) heads to Milford Tuesday for another league game on the road.